The Falls High School boys' and girls' golf teams traveled to The Quarruy at Giants Ridge golf course to compete in the Section 7AA Preliminaries.
The girls competed first Monday while the boys went at it Tuesday.
All-conference
Before the section meet, both teams converged on The Quarry once before for the East Range Conference Meet May 19.
The following Broncos were named to the all-conference team:
- Kelby Anderson
- Kierra Aasen
- Myles Mason
- Mitchell Nemec
- Nick Tanner
Girls' meet
To qualify for finals, you had to be part of the top-four teams or top-20 individuals.
Kierra Aasen finished seventh overall with a score of 95 while Kelby Anderson finished 13th with 102, cementing both Bronco girls' entry into the finals.
Boys' meet
The boys' golf team finished tied for third with a score of 349, locking their place as an entire team in the finals.
Individual scores were:
- 5th - Myles Mason (81)
- 9th - Nick Tanner (85)
- 32nd - Noah Shikowsky (91)
- 35th - Mitchell Nemec (92)
- 55th - Ryan Hedlund (100)
- 71st - Chase Hoopman (111)
Up next
Both Bronco squads will compete at The Quarry Tuesday for the finals. Start time is still to-be-determined.