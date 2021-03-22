The Falls High School boys' hockey team ended its season without touching the ice in the playoffs.
The Broncos had to call off their season when COVID issues arose in the program.
The Broncos were originally slated to begin their playoff run at home against the Ely Timberwolves March 18, but the Timberwolves forfeited the game due to COVID issues of their own.
They were then slated to travel to Duluth to play the Denfeld Hunters Saturday, but the Broncos had to forfeit themselves as more players tested positive whilst in quarantine.
The Broncos ended the 2021 season with a 6-12-1 record.