The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 4-2 to the Crookston Pirates in the Broncos' last game of the regular season Saturday afternoon.
Goal scorers
- (Power play) Emma Erickson at 5:20 into the second period
- Emma Erickson at 2:03 into the third period
Shot stats
- Shots on goal: 31-12 Pirates
- Goalie Macey Marcotte recorded 27 saves
Game summary
The Broncos had trouble getting their offense going in the first period, only recording three shots on the Pirate goal.
Meanwhile, the Pirates were able to get two in the Bronco net to take a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
The Broncos were able to cut the Pirate lead in half when junior Emma Erickson scored an unassisted goal on a power play just over five minutes into the second period.
This goal saw a brief surge in the Bronco offense, although they were unable to find the net again in the second.
After the Pirates tacked on another goal, Erickson scored once more a couple of minutes into the third period to cut into their lead again.
However, the Broncos were unable to tie the game up as the final buzzer rang.
More to come
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the CEC Lumberjacks in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament, the results of which were unavailable at press time.