Any hockey buffs in Borderland wanting to revisit the Broncos' trips to the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament will get their chance with a new book being published in March.
"Tourney Time," written by Star Tribune reporter David La Vague and author Loren Nelson, features a collection of stories from the first 75 years of the Minnesota High School State Boys' Hockey Tournament.
"We know the six International Falls chapters - 1957, 62, 64, 65, 66 and 72 - plus two related sidebars will contain content of great interest to your audience," the authors told The Journal.
La Vague said he wanted to write a book that helped capture the spirit of the tournament.
"I wanted to create a state tournament book unlike any ever done. A book with stories and anecdotes both colorful and touching. A book where you get to know the personalities of players and the journeys of the teams. A book to bring readers into the tournament's soul," he said. "That was the book we wanted to write because we believed it was the book tournament players, coaches and fans deserved."
La Vague also said he believes Bronco fans will get a kick out of the book because it features new interviews from past Bronco greats.
"Jim Amidon, Ron Beck, Mike "Lefty" Curran, Pete Fichuk, Dan Mahle, Tim Sheehy and more bring both history and hockey action to life," he said. "The inside story of six state championship teams, the many memorable characters on those teams as well as legendary coach Larry Ross, along with great photos, will enthrall the International Falls community. Older readers will smile and new readers will learn why International Falls remains one of the state's endearing hockey towns."
"Tourney Time" will be released March 1 and readers can order a personalized autographed copy through the website, legacy.hockey. Books can also be ordered through Amazon.com and the Minnesota Historical Society Press.