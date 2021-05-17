The Falls High School softball team lost at home 6-5 in eight innings against the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Monday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 5-10.
Game stats
Losing pitcher was Gracie Swenson, who recorded 12 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Kale Taylor - 1 RBI
- Gracie Swenson - 2 RBI
- Kourtney Stallard - 1 run
- Brooke Tomczak - 1 run
- Megan Mason - 1 run
- Havyn Pelland - 1 run
- Gracie Bowles - 1 run
Game summary
Monday's ballgame was deadlocked through the first three innings, with both teams struggling to get hits, but it was the Rangers who scored first, taking advantage of Bronco fielding errors to get a runner home at the top of the fourth.
The Broncos responded in the bottom of the inning when a double by Brooke Tomczak helped bring Kourtney Stallard home.
Tomczak herself took advantage of confusion on the Ranger defense to cross home, giving the Broncos the lead.
Megan Mason walked home and Havyn Pelland and Gracie Bowles touched home plate after a hit by Gracie Swenson to give the Broncos a commanding 5-1 lead.
However, the Rangers slowly chipped away at said lead, scoring one run in the fifth and sixth innings.
The visitors scored two more at the top of the seventh to tie the game up once more. The Broncos got two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to get a runner home, forcing the game into extras.
After the Rangers got a run in the eighth, the home team faced a score-now situation.
Ultimately, third base was the furthest the Broncos got before the third out was called.
Player comments
Kale Taylor said she and her team are still learning, and a game like this will help them in the long run.
"We made quite a few errors," she said. "We're all learning and it's just part of the game."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Greenway Raiders.