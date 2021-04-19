LITTLEFORK - The Falls High School and Littlefork-Big Falls High School softball teams met at Troy Jantzen field Monday afternoon.
After all was said and done, the Broncos emerged victorious 6-2, starting their season with a win while the Vikings' record fell to 1-2.
Game summary
The scoring got started at the top of the second inning, when Gracie Swenson brought home Maddy Buller and Kale Taylor.
However, the Vikings responded at the bottom of the inning when Alicia Kelly hit a grounder past the Bronco defense to bring home Donilee Heppner and Addison Williams to tie the game back up.
The Bronco bats warmed up once more in the fourth inning when Havyn Pelland doubled to advance Taylor and Swenson home.
The visitors added onto their lead in the next inning as well, with Gracie Bowles advancing home on a wild pitch and Megan Mason touching the plate after a hit by Taylor.
The hosts were unable to find the same success at bat, leading to the Broncos taking the victory in this inter-county rivalry.
Player comments
Bronco third baseman Havyn Pelland said it felt awesome to start the season with a win.
"It's a big relief," she said. "We haven't played in two years so it feels good to get back out there."
Pelland also praised the efforts of Bronco pitcher Gracie Swenson.
"I think she has been practicing on her pitching since last summer," she said. "She had her head in the game and she knew what she was doing."
Viking pitcher Nissa Thomas recorded 12 strikeouts during the contest, and said it felt good to be in the pitcher's circle again.
"I got more confident with each strikeout," she said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 12 p.m. Friday when they travel to Grand Rapids to take part in an Iron Range Conference Tournament.
The Vikings will be in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.