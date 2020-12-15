With Gov. Tim Walz's current restrictions on youth sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winter sports in Borderland have not been able to meet for practices.
One of the teams impacted is the Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team, who has not been able to use the FHS pool for the past three weeks.
While hockey players can make use of driveways or homemade rinks and basketball players can use their own hoops at home to work on their shot, Bronco swimming head coach Steve Joslyn said his swimmers don't really have that luxury.
"While many other sports lend themselves to practicing at home, not many people have a bathtub large enough to swim in," he said.
Joslyn also brought up how important these lost weeks can be for multi-sport athletes.
"Many students are multi-sport athletes and lose their conditioning in just a few weeks of non activity," he said. "It is a real disadvantage to the seniors who may have been on the threshold of breaking the standing school records and is the biggest challenge I see for this season."
Another aspect lost to all winter sports this season is the ability to hold captain's practices, which are practices headed up by the team captains instead of the head coach. Joslyn said the lost conditioning means teams will have to take extra precautions to prevent injury.
"We will have to adjust our beginning workouts so that no one gets injured from the sudden strain," he said.
To get some form of conditioning in during lockdown, Joslyn said he adjusted his team's VOLT training.
"I put out a statement via our Facebook page that I have adjusted our VOLT training program to only use body weight exercises," he said. "This way if they choose, they can do some conditioning at home without the use of the school's weight room or equipment."
At the time of writing, winter sports are still scheduled to begin official practices on Dec. 21, with competitions starting up in the new year on Jan. 4.