The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team faced off against the Mesabi East Giants in a home dual meet Sept. 24, losing 98-72.
The Broncos recorded four event wins during the meet, including junior Havyn Pelland continuing her win streak in the 100 butterfly and freshman Quianna Ford winning the 100 breaststroke.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. today when they host the Virginia Blue Devils.
Complete varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 2:11.25
1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles
5th - 2:21.88
1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler
200 freestyle
2nd - Emma Erickson, 2:15.85
200 IM
2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:43.86
50 freestyle
3rd - Kendra Kalstad, 30.55; 5th - Lila Woods, 34.23; 6th - Grace Jensen, 1:20.60
100 butterfly
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:07.18; 3rd - Jillian Bilben, 1:15.83
100 freestyle
2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:05.02; 5th - Alina Hartzler, 1:13.07; 6th - Lila Woods, 1:16.94
500 freestyle
3rd - Emma Erickson, 6:15.46; 4th - Quianna Ford, 6:28.69
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:55.04
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson
2nd - 2:08.44
1) Mary Versteeg 2) Grace Jensen 3) Alina Hartzler 4) Sylvia Valenzuela
100 backstroke
4th - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:17.19; 5th - Grace Jensen, 1:19.30
100 breaststroke
1st - Quianna Ford, 1:25.36; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:27.24
400 freestyle relay
1st - 4:19.74
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson
2nd - 4:40.05
1) Alina Hartzler 2) Elizabeth Jantzen 3) Quianna Ford 4) Kendra Kalstad