The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team faced off against the Mesabi East Giants in a home dual meet Sept. 24, losing 98-72.

The Broncos recorded four event wins during the meet, including junior Havyn Pelland continuing her win streak in the 100 butterfly and freshman Quianna Ford winning the 100 breaststroke.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. today when they host the Virginia Blue Devils.

Complete varsity results 

200 medley relay 

2nd - 2:11.25

1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles

5th - 2:21.88

1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler

200 freestyle 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 2:15.85

200 IM 

2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:43.86

50 freestyle 

3rd - Kendra Kalstad, 30.55; 5th - Lila Woods, 34.23; 6th - Grace Jensen, 1:20.60

100 butterfly 

1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:07.18; 3rd - Jillian Bilben, 1:15.83

100 freestyle 

2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:05.02; 5th - Alina Hartzler, 1:13.07; 6th - Lila Woods, 1:16.94

500 freestyle 

3rd - Emma Erickson, 6:15.46; 4th - Quianna Ford, 6:28.69

200 freestyle relay 

1st - 1:55.04

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson

2nd - 2:08.44

1) Mary Versteeg 2) Grace Jensen 3) Alina Hartzler 4) Sylvia Valenzuela 

100 backstroke 

4th - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:17.19; 5th - Grace Jensen, 1:19.30

100 breaststroke 

1st - Quianna Ford, 1:25.36; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:27.24

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 4:19.74

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson

2nd - 4:40.05

1) Alina Hartzler 2) Elizabeth Jantzen 3) Quianna Ford 4) Kendra Kalstad

