The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team started its season with a victory, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks at home 89-58 Thursday afternoon.
The Broncos had seven first-place finishes among the 11 events ran during the dual meet, including the 400-yard freestyle relay team with a time of 3:53.85.
Some individual wins include junior Jake Slatinski also recorded a win in the 100-yard breaststroke, recording a time of 1:18.53 and sophomore Will Serrano taking the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:24.41.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Mesabi East for a dual meet against the Giants.
Meet results
200 medley relay
2nd - 1:59.58
1) Will Serrano 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Colton Hollis
3rd - 2:59.36
1) William Ginter 2) Brendyn Scholler 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Josh Wherley
200 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:05.65; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:15.29
200 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 2:24.41; 2nd - Cody Jantzen, 2:52.49
50 freestyle
3rd - Ethan Cowlishaw, 31.19; 4th - Josh Wherley, 33.36; 5th - Brendyn Scholler, 38.30; 6th - Daniel Vasilyev, 39.97; 7th - William Ginter, 41.78; 11th - Liam Cowlishaw, 1:06.67
1-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 182.75
100 butterfly
1st - Will Serrano, 1:04.49; 2nd - Jake Slatinski, 1:05.63
100 freestyle
2nd - Gavin Wilson, 56.93; 3rd - Anthony Scholler, 59.11; 4th - Cody Jantzen, 1:03.68
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:51.24
1) Colton Hollis 2) Gavin Wilson 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Cody Jantzen
3rd - 2:15.68
1) Josh Wherley 2) Daniel Vasilyev 3) Liam Cowlishaw 4) Brendyn Scholler
100 backstroke
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 1:09.55; 3rd - William Ginter, 1:47.01
100 breaststroke
1st - Jake Slatinski, 1:18.53; 5th - Brendyn Scholler, 2:22.94
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:53.85
1) Will Serrano 2) Adrion Mannausau 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Jake Slatinski
3rd - 4:42.23
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Ethan Cowlishaw 3) Josh Wherley 4) Cody Jantzen