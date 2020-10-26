HIBBING - The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team traveled to Hibbing to compete in the Section 7A Meet Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos ended up taking seventh place overall with 154 points.
COVID-19 precautions
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the section meet looked a bit different compared to other years.
Instead of having two days for preliminaries and finals, the meet was set for only a day.
Also, to keep teams spaced out, the meet was held simultaneously in three different locations (Hibbing, Duluth and Aurora) with the Broncos taking part in the Hibbing pod.
Competing alongside the Broncos in the Hibbing pod were the host Bluejackets, the Chisholm Bluestreaks and the Virginia Blue Devils.
Also due to COVID, no state meet is scheduled to be held this season.
Meet summary
While the Broncos were not able to qualify any individual swimmers or relay teams for the state meet, they still had 12 top-16 results.
Of those, seven were in the top-eight.
Top individual result went to junior Havyn Pelland, who finished fourth overall in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.91.
The top Bronco relay result belongs to the 200 freestyle relay team of Pelland, Emma Erickson, Jillian Bilben and Gracie Bowles, who took third overall with a time of 1:48.09.
Both of these results were a spot away from qualifying for the state meet.
Head coach JJ McBride said she is proud of how her girls performed in the meet.
"Every girl improved their times today. All our relays placed higher than seeded, with the 200 free relay finishing third overall," she said. "I'm very happy with all the girls performances."
Full results
200 medley relay
6th - 2:04.00
1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Jillian Bilben
200 freestyle
10th - Emma Erickson, 2:12.50; 39th - Mary Versteeg, 2:47.09
200 IM
17th - Gracie Bowles, 2:39.57; 31st - Sylvia Valenzuela, 2:58.07
50 freestyle
5th - Jillian Bilben, 26.71; 29th - Kendra Kalstad, 29.45; 32nd - Grace Jensen, 30.13; 37th - Alina Hartzler, 31.44
100 butterfly
4th - Havyn Pelland, 1:04.91; 25th - Sylvia Valenzuela, 1:20.56
100 freestyle
7th - Emma Erickson, 59.12; 19th - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:02.88; 39th - Mary Versteeg, 1:14.68; 44th - Kiera DeBarnadeaux, 1:18.85
500 freestyle
13th - Gracie Bowles, 6:08.97; 15th - Quianna Ford, 6:16.10
200 freestyle relay
3rd - 1:48.09
1) Emma Erickson 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Gracie Bowles 4) Havyn Pelland
100 backstroke
T-16th - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:13.08; T-16th - Grace Jensen, 1:13.08; 33rd - Alina Hartzler, 1:21.63; 35th - Kiera DeBarnaDeaux, 1:22.88
100 breaststroke
8th - Quianna Ford, 1:18.97; 19th - Kendra Kalstad, 1:24.86
400 freestyle
4th - 3:58.38
1) Emma Erickson 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Gracie Bowles 4) Havyn Pelland