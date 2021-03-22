The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team had four members travel to Minneapolis to compete in the Minnesota State Boys' Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday.
Seniors Jake Slatinski and Gavin Wilson and juniors Will Serrano represented the Broncos in four different events during the meet.
The top result came from Slatinski, who placed 10th-overall in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:00.45.
Serrano competed in two individual events during the state meet, taking 13th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.45 and 17th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.76.
The four boys competed together in the 400 freestyle relay, taking 14th-overall with a time of 3:25.93.