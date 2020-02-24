HIBBING - The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team competed in the Section 6A Preliminary and Final Meets in Hibbing Thursday and Saturday.
Sophomore Will Serrano was the only Bronco to qualify for the state meet.
Prelim meet
Competing against seven other schools in the section, the Broncos qualified five individual swimmers and three relay teams for the final meet Saturday.
Best individual results were Serrano picking up fifth-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, while junior Jake Slatinski picked up a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Best relay finish came in the 400 freestyle relay, when the team of Gavin Wilson, Colton Hollis, Cody Jantzen and Anthony Scholler finished fourth with a time of 3:46.21.
Final meet
In the championship heats, the top-three finishers would move on to state.
Serrano jumped ahead three spots in the 200 IM, finishing second with a time of 2:07.50, only missing out on the top spot by one second.
Serrano said it felt great to qualify for the state meet after coming so close last season.
"It feels really good. I missed out on it last year so I'm really glad to make it this year," he said. "I realized I was in second during the backstroke, and that's when I realized I could make it."
The 400 freestyle relay team also almost qualified for the state meet, finishing fourth overall with a time of 3:33.68.
The state meet begins Thursday in Minneapolis.
Complete prelim results
200 medley relay
8th - 2:14.03
1) William Ginter 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Ethan Cowlishaw 4) Colton Hollis
200 freestyle
8th - Jake Slatinski, 1:58.62; 10th - Gavin Wilson, 2:01.90; 12th - Anthony Scholler, 2:04.02; 26th - Brendyn Scholler, 2:57.42
200 IM
5th - Will Serrano, 2:13.21; 23rd - Cody Jantzen, 2:58.65
50 freestyle
22nd - Ethan Cowlishaw, 27.66; 25th - Josh Wherley, 30.31; 29th - Liam Cowlishaw, 39.90
100 butterfly
11th - Gavin Wilson, 1:03.63
100 freestyle
5th - Will Serrano, 52.14; 10th - Anthony Scholler, 54.87; 14th - Colton Hollis, 56.50; 21st - Cody Jantzen, 1:00.65
500 freestyle
5th - Jake Slatinski, 5:22.19; 21st - Brendyn Scholler, 8:06.76
200 freestyle relay
6th - 1:39.30
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Will Serrano
100 breaststroke
19th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:19.64; 24th - Josh Wherley, 1:26.34
400 freestyle relay
4th - 3:46.21
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Colton Hollis 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Anthony Scholler
Complete final results
200 medley relay
8th - 2:05.55
1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley
200 freestyle
8th - Jake Slatinski, 1:57.76; 11th - Gavin Wilson, 2:02.11; 13th - Anthony Scholler, 2:05.80
200 IM
2nd - Will Serrano, 2:07.50
100 butterfly
11th - Gavin Wilson, 1:03.73
100 freestyle
5th - Will Serrano, 51.49; 10th - Anthony Scholler, 55.27; 14th - Colton Hollis, 55.92
500 freestyle
6th - Jake Slatinski, 5:25.48
200 freestyle relay
7th - 1:36.98
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Will Serrano 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Jake Slatinski
400 freestyle relay
4th - 3:33.68
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Will Serrano 3) Anthony Scholler 4) Jake Slatinski