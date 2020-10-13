Bronco logo

The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team went 1-1 over a pair of road dual meets.

10/08 @ Chisholm

First, the Broncos bested the Chisholm Bluestreaks 54-39 Oct. 8.

Top-three results are as follows:

200 medley relay 

1st - 1:47.37

1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles

2nd - 1:47.53

1) Grace Jensen 2) Emma Erickson 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler 

200 freestyle 

2nd - Quianna Ford, 2:23.51

160 IM 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 2:02.84; 3rd - Havyn Pelland, 2:03.59

60 freestyle 

2nd - Jillian Bilben, 34.61

100 butterfly 

1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:07.02; 2nd - Sylvia Valenzuela, 1:27.29

100 freestyle 

2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:08.53; 3rd - Alina Hartzler, 1:12.07

500 freestyle 

1st - Gracie Bowles, 6:23.22

160 freestyle relay 

2nd - 1:29.85

1) Emma Erickson 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Jillian Bilben

100 backstroke 

2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:16.81; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.49

100 breaststroke 

2nd - Quianna Ford, 1:22.09; 3rd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:26.18

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 4:11.14

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson

2nd - 4:41.30

1) Alina Hartzler 2) Elizabeth Jantzen 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Quianna Ford

10/13 vs. Warroad 

The Broncos then fell on the road to the Warroad Warriors 102-76

Top-three results are as follows:

200 medley relay 

1st - 2:12.67

1) Grace Jensen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Emma Erickson

3rd - 2:29.33

1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Lila Woods 3) Sylvia Valenzuela 4) Alina Hartzler 

200 freestyle 

2nd - Quianna Ford, 2:26.79

200 IM 

2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:47.99

100 butterfly 

1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:05.23

100 freestyle 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 1:00.78; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:04.92

500 freestyle 

1st - Gracie Bowles, 6:32.29

200 freestyle relay 

2nd - 1:57.86

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Quianna Ford 4) Emma Erickson

3rd - 2:10.17

1) Grace Jensen 2) Lila Woods 3) Mary Versteeg 4) Sylvia Valenzuela 

100 backstroke 

1st - Grace Jensen, 1:17.06; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.42

100 breaststroke 

1st - Quianna Ford, 1:23.77

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 4:21.12

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Grace Jensen 4) Emma Erickson

3rd - 4:52.62

1) Sylvia Valenzuela 2) Mary Versteeg 3) Elizabeth Jantzen 4) Alina Hartzler

Up next 

The Broncos will be back in the water at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 when they travel to Hibbing to compete in the Section 7A Meet.



