The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team went 1-1 over a pair of road dual meets.
10/08 @ Chisholm
First, the Broncos bested the Chisholm Bluestreaks 54-39 Oct. 8.
Top-three results are as follows:
200 medley relay
1st - 1:47.37
1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles
2nd - 1:47.53
1) Grace Jensen 2) Emma Erickson 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler
200 freestyle
2nd - Quianna Ford, 2:23.51
160 IM
2nd - Emma Erickson, 2:02.84; 3rd - Havyn Pelland, 2:03.59
60 freestyle
2nd - Jillian Bilben, 34.61
100 butterfly
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:07.02; 2nd - Sylvia Valenzuela, 1:27.29
100 freestyle
2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:08.53; 3rd - Alina Hartzler, 1:12.07
500 freestyle
1st - Gracie Bowles, 6:23.22
160 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:29.85
1) Emma Erickson 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Jillian Bilben
100 backstroke
2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:16.81; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.49
100 breaststroke
2nd - Quianna Ford, 1:22.09; 3rd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:26.18
400 freestyle relay
1st - 4:11.14
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson
2nd - 4:41.30
1) Alina Hartzler 2) Elizabeth Jantzen 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Quianna Ford
10/13 vs. Warroad
The Broncos then fell on the road to the Warroad Warriors 102-76
Top-three results are as follows:
200 medley relay
1st - 2:12.67
1) Grace Jensen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 2:29.33
1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Lila Woods 3) Sylvia Valenzuela 4) Alina Hartzler
200 freestyle
2nd - Quianna Ford, 2:26.79
200 IM
2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:47.99
100 butterfly
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:05.23
100 freestyle
2nd - Emma Erickson, 1:00.78; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:04.92
500 freestyle
1st - Gracie Bowles, 6:32.29
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:57.86
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Quianna Ford 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 2:10.17
1) Grace Jensen 2) Lila Woods 3) Mary Versteeg 4) Sylvia Valenzuela
100 backstroke
1st - Grace Jensen, 1:17.06; 3rd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.42
100 breaststroke
1st - Quianna Ford, 1:23.77
400 freestyle relay
1st - 4:21.12
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Grace Jensen 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 4:52.62
1) Sylvia Valenzuela 2) Mary Versteeg 3) Elizabeth Jantzen 4) Alina Hartzler
Up next
The Broncos will be back in the water at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 when they travel to Hibbing to compete in the Section 7A Meet.