Bronco logo

The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team fell to the Hibbing Bluejackets on the road Sept. 3 by a score of 97-67.

Despite the loss, the Broncos still racked up 11 top-three finishes during the dual meet.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 3 p.m. today when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Top-three finishes 

200 medley relay 

2nd - 2:14.32

1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Emma Erickson

200 IM 

2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:45.79

50 freestyle 

1st - Jillian Bilben, 28.54

100 butterfly 

1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:08.35

100 freestyle 

1st - Emma Erickson, 1:02.60

500 freestyle 

2nd - Gracie Bowles, 6:36.91

200 freestyle relay 

2nd - 1:56.66

1) Jillian Bilben 2) Emma Erickson 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland

100 backstroke 

1st - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.79; 2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:20.82; 3rd - Kaitlyn Hostetter, 1:27.35

100 breaststroke 

1st - Quianna Ford, 1:27.15; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:30.38

400 freestyle relay 

2nd - 4:19.80

1) Emma Erickson 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Havyn Pelland

