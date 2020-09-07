The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team fell to the Hibbing Bluejackets on the road Sept. 3 by a score of 97-67.
Despite the loss, the Broncos still racked up 11 top-three finishes during the dual meet.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 3 p.m. today when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Top-three finishes
200 medley relay
2nd - 2:14.32
1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Emma Erickson
200 IM
2nd - Gracie Bowles, 2:45.79
50 freestyle
1st - Jillian Bilben, 28.54
100 butterfly
1st - Havyn Pelland, 1:08.35
100 freestyle
1st - Emma Erickson, 1:02.60
500 freestyle
2nd - Gracie Bowles, 6:36.91
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:56.66
1) Jillian Bilben 2) Emma Erickson 3) Kendra Kalstad 4) Havyn Pelland
100 backstroke
1st - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:18.79; 2nd - Grace Jensen, 1:20.82; 3rd - Kaitlyn Hostetter, 1:27.35
100 breaststroke
1st - Quianna Ford, 1:27.15; 2nd - Kendra Kalstad, 1:30.38
400 freestyle relay
2nd - 4:19.80
1) Emma Erickson 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Havyn Pelland