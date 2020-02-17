Junior high members of the Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team competed against five other schools at their home pool in the Reed's Icebox Invitational Saturday.
Top results for the Broncos during the event were seventh graders William and Sig Ginter taking second place in the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke respectively.
Head coach Steve Joslyn said he and his team are happy to continue a tradition that former head coach Rick Reed started over 40 years ago.
"It helps build confidence and get these young athletes recognition for their efforts instead of a participation award," he said. "It gets pretty hectic but is so much fun."
Bronco results
200 medley relay open
10th - 2:39.64
1) William Ginter 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Brendyn Scholler 4) Josh Wherley
13th - 3:12.03
1) Michael Sobkowicz 2) Sig Ginter 3) Connor Tomczak 4) Wyatt Jantzen
100 IM seventh grade
5th - Brendyn Scholler, 1:45.72; 7th - Wyatt Jantzen, 1:51.86
50 freestyle seventh grade
4th - William Ginter, 34.90; 7th - Liam Cowlishaw, 39.28; 8th - Alec Hart, 40.11; 12th - Michael Sobkowicz, 53.48; 13th - Jacob Wise, 58.96
50 freestyle open
8th - Josh Wherley, 31.51
100 freestyle seventh grade
4th - Connor Tomczak, 1:28.16; 6th - Liam Cowlishaw, 1:30.96; 8th - Sig Ginter, 1:42.93
100 freestyle open
5th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:04.57
200 freestyle relay open
7th - 2:12.44
1) Trygg Hemstad 2) Josh Wherley 3) Liam Cowlishaw 4) Brendyn Scholler
16th - 3:10.71
1) Alec Hart 2) Michael Sobkowicz 3) Jacob Wise 4) Connor Tomczak
50 backstroke seventh grade
2nd - William Ginter, 41.90; 5th - Michael Sobkowicz, 55.28; 6th - Wyatt Jantzen, 55.80
50 breaststroke seventh grade
2nd - Sig Ginter, 50.03
100 breaststroke open
6th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:22.95
400 freestyle relay open
10th - 5:27.85
1) Josh Wherley 2) William Ginter 3) Brendyn Scholler 4) Liam Cowlishaw