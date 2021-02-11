The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team lost a narrow dual meet at home Thursday to the Mesabi East Giants by a score of 89-87.
The Broncos won seven (six individual and one relay) events during the dual meet, with the final score coming down to the wire.
Assistant coach Josh Sobkowicz said his team gave it all they got throughout Thursday's meet.
"We're all really proud of them" he said. "We honestly thought we had a good chance of taking the win, but they narrowly escaped us."
Sobkowicz also said several of the swimmers achieved new personal bests during the meet.
The Broncos will be back in the water Feb. 20 when they travel to face the Proctor Rails. The start time for the meet is still to be determined.
Full varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 1:55.56
1) Will Serrano 2) Adrion Mannausau 3) Colton Hollis 4) Anthony Scholler
3rd - 2:22.41
1) Dillon Rud 2) Josh Wherley 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Trygg Hemstad
200 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 2:02.80; 5th - Cody Jantzen, 2:28.82
200 IM
1st - Will Serrano, 2:13.53
50 freestyle
1st - Anthony Scholler, 24.59; 2nd - Jake Slatinski, 25.06; 6th - Josh Wherley, 30.19
1-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 159.90; 2nd - Dillon Rud, 116.80
100 butterfly
1st - Gavin Wilson, 1:05.39
100 freestyle
2nd - Will Serrano, 52.98; 3rd - Colton Hollis, 57.15; 6th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:02.44
500 freestyle
1st - Jake Slatinski, 5:33.16; 2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:50.44
200 freestyle relay
2nd - 1:40.60
1) Colton Hollis 2) Cody Jantzen 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Anthony Scholler
3rd - 1:42.49
1) Will Serrano 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Jake Slatinski
100 backstroke
3rd - Colton Hollis, 1:15.79; 4th - William Ginter, 1:29.54
100 breaststroke
3rd - Josh Wherley, 1:25.31; 4th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:29.56
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:52.94
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Cody Jantzen 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Jake Slatinski
4th - 5:18.98
1) Connor Tomczak 2) Wyatt Jantzen 3) Brendyn Scholler 4) William Ginter