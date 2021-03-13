HIBBING - The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team traveled to Hibbing to compete in the Section 6A Swim Meet Saturday afternoon.
While the Broncos finished the meet fifth overall with 239.5 points, they qualified two individual swimmers and one relay team, who will compete in the Minnesota State Swim Meet in Minneapolis.
COVID changes
Like the girls' section swim meet in October, there were some changes made to the boys' meet.
The meet took place all in one day instead of the traditional two. It was also divided into two pods, one which competed in Hibbing and the other in Grand Rapids.
Competing alongside the Broncos in Hibbing were:
- Hibbing Bluejackets
- Chisholm Bluestreaks
- Rock Ridge Wolverines
Diving meet
The Bronco divers competed separately, traveling to Grand Rapids March 11.
Junior Adrion Mannausau did the best out of the Bronco divers, finishing seventh with a score of 270.20.
Meet summary
To qualify for the state meet, a swimmer or relay team had to finish in the top-three in the final standings for an event.
The first Bronco to qualify was junior Will Serrano, who was the lone Bronco to qualify for the state meet last season.
Serrano finished second-overall in the 200 IM, the same event he qualified for last year, with a time of 2:05.55.
Serrano also qualified for the 100 backstroke, finishing third-overall.
The other individual swimmer to qualify was senior Jake Slatinski, who finished third-overall in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.89.
The relay team to qualify for state was the 400 freestyle team consisting of Serrano, Slatinski, senior Gavin Wilson and junior Anthony Scholler, who finished third with a time of 3:28.25
This will be the first Bronco relay team to qualify for state since 2008.
Swimmer comments
After qualifying in one event last year, Serrano said he's happy to be able to compete in two events this year.
"I'm glad I'm getting the chance to go back to state," he said. "I had a lot of fun last year."
Slatinski said he is proud to become a record breaker this season.
"It has been 41 years since someone from the Falls broke the team record and qualified for state in the 500," he said.
Scholler was on the cusp of qualifying for a few events during the meet, and he said he was very happy to break through and qualify at the end of the day.
"I've been waiting a long time for this moment, and it's finally here," he said.
Wilson said he is over the moon that he is able to compete alongside his friends one last time.
"I can't think of a better group of swimmers to go to state with," he said.
Up next
The Class A Minnesota State Diving Meet will begin at 12 p.m. March 20 in Minneapolis.
Full results
200 medley relay
6th - 1:55.20
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Colton Hollis 4) Cody Jantzen
200 freestyle
5th - Jake Slatinski, 1:52.26; 10th - Gavin Wilson, 1:57.69
200 IM
2nd - Will Serrano, 2:05.55; 10th - Colton Hollis, 2:21.97; 21st - Cody Jantzen, 2:46.36; 23rd - Brendyn Scholler, 3:14.67
50 freestyle
5th - Anthony Scholler, 23.29; 19th - Trygg Hemstad, 26.44; 25th - Josh Wherley, 28.98; 29th - Dillon Rud, 31.25
1-meter diving
7th - Adrion Mannausau, 270.20; 13th - Dillon Rud, 191.25
100 butterfly
5th - Gavin Wilson, 57.20
100 freestyle
17th - Cody Jantzen, 58.65; 29th - Jakob Wise, 1:39.81; 30th - Brandon Morin, 1:43.53
500 freestyle
3rd - Jake Slatinski, 5:03.89; 6th - Anthony Scholler, 5:26.73; 10th - Colton Hollis, 5:44.58; 21st - Brendyn Scholler, 7:23.91
200 freestyle relay
4th - 1:33.42
1) Will Serrano 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Jake Slatinski
100 backstroke
3rd - Will Serrano, 58.03; 8th - Adrion Mannausau, 1:04.39; 21st - William Ginter, 1:19.82
100 breaststroke
17th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:16.53; 19th - Josh Wherley, 1:20.83
400 freestyle relay
3rd - 3:28.25
1) Will Serrano 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Jake Slatinski