The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team were defeated by the Rock Ridge Wolverines 68-33 Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Bronco swimmers recorded 15 personal bests.

The Broncos also recorded five (four individual and one relay) event wins during the dual meet.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Mesabi East Giants.

Full varsity results 

200 medley relay 

2nd - 1:55.26

1) Will Serrano 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Anthony Scholler 

4th - 2:10.97

1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley 

200 freestyle 

2nd - Jake Slatinski, 2:00.64; 4th - Anthony Scholler, 2:07.47

200 IM 

4th - Adrion Mannausau, 2:32.94; 5th - Colton Hollis, 2:33.85; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 2:59.20

50 freestyle 

1st - Gavin Wilson, 25.14; 4th - Trygg Hemstad, 27.52; 5th - Josh Wherley, 30.29

1-meter diving 

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 333.15

100 butterfly 

1st - Will Serrano, 59.99; 4th - Gavin Wilson, 1:06.64

100 freestyle 

3rd - Jake Slatinski, 54.34; 4th - Colton Hollis, 58.49; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 1:05.53

500 freestyle 

3rd - Anthony Scholler, 6:03.16

200 freestyle relay 

3rd - 1:45.69

1) Trygg Hemstad 2) Adrion Mannausau 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Colton Hollis

100 backstroke 

1st - Will Serrano, 1:00.79; 5th - William Ginter, 1:29.27

100 breaststroke 

4th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:21.76; 5th - Josh Wherley, 1:26.75

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 3:36.35

1) Anthony Scholler 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano

5th - 4:57.95

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Dillon Rud 3) Connor Tomczak 4) Wyatt Jantzen

