The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team were defeated by the Rock Ridge Wolverines 68-33 Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the loss, the Bronco swimmers recorded 15 personal bests.
The Broncos also recorded five (four individual and one relay) event wins during the dual meet.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Mesabi East Giants.
Full varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 1:55.26
1) Will Serrano 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Anthony Scholler
4th - 2:10.97
1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley
200 freestyle
2nd - Jake Slatinski, 2:00.64; 4th - Anthony Scholler, 2:07.47
200 IM
4th - Adrion Mannausau, 2:32.94; 5th - Colton Hollis, 2:33.85; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 2:59.20
50 freestyle
1st - Gavin Wilson, 25.14; 4th - Trygg Hemstad, 27.52; 5th - Josh Wherley, 30.29
1-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 333.15
100 butterfly
1st - Will Serrano, 59.99; 4th - Gavin Wilson, 1:06.64
100 freestyle
3rd - Jake Slatinski, 54.34; 4th - Colton Hollis, 58.49; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 1:05.53
500 freestyle
3rd - Anthony Scholler, 6:03.16
200 freestyle relay
3rd - 1:45.69
1) Trygg Hemstad 2) Adrion Mannausau 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Colton Hollis
100 backstroke
1st - Will Serrano, 1:00.79; 5th - William Ginter, 1:29.27
100 breaststroke
4th - Trygg Hemstad, 1:21.76; 5th - Josh Wherley, 1:26.75
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:36.35
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Gavin Wilson 4) Will Serrano
5th - 4:57.95
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Dillon Rud 3) Connor Tomczak 4) Wyatt Jantzen