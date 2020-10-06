The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team tied 58-58 with the Virginia Blue Devils during a home dual meet Oct. 1

While the Broncos only won five of the 11 events, they stayed competitive by consistently placing in the top-three.

Among the Broncos' wins during the meet were first-place finishes in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. 

Up next 

The Broncos swim at home tonight, and will will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Chisholm Bluestreaks.

Complete varsity results 

200 medley relay 

2nd - 2:13.62

1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles

3rd - 2:20.48

1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler 

200 freestyle 

1st - Emma Erickson, 2:17.84; 5th - Lila Woods, 2:43.76

200 IM 

1st - Gracie Bowles, 2:42.50

50 freestyle 

1st - Jillian Bilben, 28.03; 5th - Mary Versteeg, 34.99; 6th - Kiera DeBarnadeaux, 40.68

100 butterfly 

2nd - Havyn Pelland, 1:08.39; 5th - Sylvia Valenzuela, 1:33.31

100 freestyle 

2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:06.51; 3rd - Grace Jensen, 1:09.97; 5th - Mary Versteeg, 1:16.72

500 freestyle 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 6:23.40; 3rd - Quianna Ford, 6:28.99

200 freestyle relay 

1st - 1:54.68

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson

3rd - 2:04.88

1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Sylvia Valenzuela 4) Quianna Ford

100 backstroke 

2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:20.15; 3rd - Grace Jensen, 1:22.59; 4th - Alina Hartzler, 1:24.24

100 breaststroke 

2nd - Quianna Ford, 1:24.91; 4th - Kendra Kalstad, 1:28.04; 6th - Lila Woods, 1:38.95

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 4:15.87

1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson

3rd - 4:43.05

1) Sylvia Valenzuela 2) Alina Hartzler 3) Elizabeth Jantzen 4) Kendra Kalstad

Recommended for you