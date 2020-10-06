The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team tied 58-58 with the Virginia Blue Devils during a home dual meet Oct. 1
While the Broncos only won five of the 11 events, they stayed competitive by consistently placing in the top-three.
Among the Broncos' wins during the meet were first-place finishes in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Up next
The Broncos swim at home tonight, and will will be back in the water at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
Complete varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 2:13.62
1) Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Quianna Ford 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Gracie Bowles
3rd - 2:20.48
1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Alina Hartzler
200 freestyle
1st - Emma Erickson, 2:17.84; 5th - Lila Woods, 2:43.76
200 IM
1st - Gracie Bowles, 2:42.50
50 freestyle
1st - Jillian Bilben, 28.03; 5th - Mary Versteeg, 34.99; 6th - Kiera DeBarnadeaux, 40.68
100 butterfly
2nd - Havyn Pelland, 1:08.39; 5th - Sylvia Valenzuela, 1:33.31
100 freestyle
2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:06.51; 3rd - Grace Jensen, 1:09.97; 5th - Mary Versteeg, 1:16.72
500 freestyle
2nd - Emma Erickson, 6:23.40; 3rd - Quianna Ford, 6:28.99
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:54.68
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 2:04.88
1) Grace Jensen 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Sylvia Valenzuela 4) Quianna Ford
100 backstroke
2nd - Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:20.15; 3rd - Grace Jensen, 1:22.59; 4th - Alina Hartzler, 1:24.24
100 breaststroke
2nd - Quianna Ford, 1:24.91; 4th - Kendra Kalstad, 1:28.04; 6th - Lila Woods, 1:38.95
400 freestyle relay
1st - 4:15.87
1) Havyn Pelland 2) Gracie Bowles 3) Jillian Bilben 4) Emma Erickson
3rd - 4:43.05
1) Sylvia Valenzuela 2) Alina Hartzler 3) Elizabeth Jantzen 4) Kendra Kalstad