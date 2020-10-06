The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team recorded a win Tuesday at Falls High School against Northeast Range.
In their last home meet of the season, the Broncos topped the Nighthawks 95-66.
Junior varsity fell short with 27 points to the Nighthawks' 80.
Head coach JJ McBride said she was proud of the girls' performance Tuesday, noting they just started a tougher workout routine preparing for the before the Oct. 24 section meet.
"I'm really happy with how the did today," McBride said. "They had a really tough workout yesterday and still performed well today."
In addition to Tuesday's win, McBride said the team recorded seven personal bests.
Oct. 1 results
The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team tied 58-58 with the Virginia Blue Devils during a home dual meet Oct. 1
While the Broncos only won five of the 11 events, they stayed competitive by consistently placing in the top-three.
Among the Broncos' wins during the meet were first-place finishes in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Up next: The Broncos travel to Chisholm to take on the Bluestreaks Oct. 8.