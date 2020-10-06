The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team recorded a win Tuesday at Falls High School against Northeast Range. 

In their last home meet of the season, the Broncos topped the Nighthawks 95-66. 

Junior varsity fell short with 27 points to the Nighthawks' 80. 

Head coach JJ McBride said she was proud of the girls' performance Tuesday, noting they just started a tougher workout routine preparing for the before the Oct. 24 section meet. 

"I'm really happy with how the did today," McBride said. "They had a really tough workout yesterday and still performed well today."

In addition to Tuesday's win, McBride said the team recorded seven personal bests. 

Oct. 1 results

The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team tied 58-58 with the Virginia Blue Devils during a home dual meet Oct. 1

While the Broncos only won five of the 11 events, they stayed competitive by consistently placing in the top-three.

Among the Broncos' wins during the meet were first-place finishes in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. 

Up next: The Broncos travel to Chisholm to take on the Bluestreaks Oct. 8. 

