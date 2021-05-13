Bronco logo

The Falls High School track and field teams competed at Chisholm May 6.

The girls’ team took home first place, with a score of 112.

The boys came away with second overall, scoring 72.

Student comments

Jack Maxwell: I wish I could have pole vaulted higher today, but an 11-second 100-meter dash makes up for it. Other than that, I think our team did well today.

Justin Piekarski: The meet was very good, but I feel there are places we can still improve in, such as our starts and handoffs during relays.

Cody “Diesel” Jantzen: I feel like we could put more people in events to get more points. Other than that we did good.

Girls’ top-three results

4x800 relay

1st — 11:28.61

1) Gwenyth Shinners 2) Abbi Hutchinson 3) Lola Wade 4) Ryan Ford

100 hurdles

2nd — Summer Hesseldahl, 20.86

100 dash

2nd — Maddy Pierre, 14.36; 3rd — Olivia Thostenson, 14.39

4x200 relay

2nd — 2:08.97

1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Taylor Burns 4) Olivia Thostenson

1600 run

3rd — Abbi Hutchinson, 6:10.06

4x100 relay

3rd — 59.74

1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Taylor Burns 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Olivia Thostenson

400 dash

3rd — Bailey Herberg, 1:11.29

300 hurdles

1st — Maddie Lowe, 51.85; 3rd — Dianne LaVoy, 59.43

200 dash

2nd — Piper Tomczak, 29.88; 3rd — Bailey Herberg, 30.35

3200 run

1st — Ryan Ford, 13:34.17; 2nd — Loralai Ford, 14:00.32

4x400 relay

2nd — 4:44.95

1) Bailey Herberg 2) Abbi Hutchinson 3) Piper Tomczak 4) Maddie Lowe

Shot put

3rd — Gwenyth Shinners, 22-09.00

Discus

2nd — Maddie Lowe, 69-09.00

Long jump

1st — Maddy Pierre, 14-03.00

Triple jump

1st — Maddy Pierre, 29-10.00

High jump

2nd — Olivia Thostenson, 4-09.00; 3rd — Abbigail Hutchinson, 04-04.00

Pole vault

T-1st — Ryan Ford, 7-06.00; T-1st — Gwenyth Shinners, 7-06.00; 3rd — Quianna Ford, 7-00.00

Boys’ top-three results

100 dash

1st — Jack Maxwell, 11.68

4x200 relay

2nd — 1:48.94

1) Justin Piekarski 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Colton Hollis 4) Braden Skifstad

1600 run

1st — Anthony Scholler, 5:19.48

400 dash

2nd — Christian Hufnagle, 1:00.31

300 hurdles

3rd — Ashton Hielscher, 53.82

800 run

1st — Colton Hollis, 2:38.13; 2nd — Adrion Mannausau, 2:40.16

3200 run

3rd — Anthony Scholler, 11:29.47

4x400 relay

1st — 4:14.75

1) Ashton Hielscher 2) Braden Skifstad 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler

Shot put

1st — Cody Jantzen, 44-02.00

Discus

2nd — Cody Jantzen, 107-09.00

Triple Jump

2nd — Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00; 3rd — Adrion Mannausau, 27-07.00

High jump

1st — Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00

Pole vault

1st — Jack Maxwell, 12-06.00

Up next

The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. today when they travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin.

