The Falls High School track and field teams competed at Chisholm May 6.
The girls’ team took home first place, with a score of 112.
The boys came away with second overall, scoring 72.
Student comments
Jack Maxwell: I wish I could have pole vaulted higher today, but an 11-second 100-meter dash makes up for it. Other than that, I think our team did well today.
Justin Piekarski: The meet was very good, but I feel there are places we can still improve in, such as our starts and handoffs during relays.
Cody “Diesel” Jantzen: I feel like we could put more people in events to get more points. Other than that we did good.
Girls’ top-three results
4x800 relay
1st — 11:28.61
1) Gwenyth Shinners 2) Abbi Hutchinson 3) Lola Wade 4) Ryan Ford
100 hurdles
2nd — Summer Hesseldahl, 20.86
100 dash
2nd — Maddy Pierre, 14.36; 3rd — Olivia Thostenson, 14.39
4x200 relay
2nd — 2:08.97
1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Taylor Burns 4) Olivia Thostenson
1600 run
3rd — Abbi Hutchinson, 6:10.06
4x100 relay
3rd — 59.74
1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Taylor Burns 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Olivia Thostenson
400 dash
3rd — Bailey Herberg, 1:11.29
300 hurdles
1st — Maddie Lowe, 51.85; 3rd — Dianne LaVoy, 59.43
200 dash
2nd — Piper Tomczak, 29.88; 3rd — Bailey Herberg, 30.35
3200 run
1st — Ryan Ford, 13:34.17; 2nd — Loralai Ford, 14:00.32
4x400 relay
2nd — 4:44.95
1) Bailey Herberg 2) Abbi Hutchinson 3) Piper Tomczak 4) Maddie Lowe
Shot put
3rd — Gwenyth Shinners, 22-09.00
Discus
2nd — Maddie Lowe, 69-09.00
Long jump
1st — Maddy Pierre, 14-03.00
Triple jump
1st — Maddy Pierre, 29-10.00
High jump
2nd — Olivia Thostenson, 4-09.00; 3rd — Abbigail Hutchinson, 04-04.00
Pole vault
T-1st — Ryan Ford, 7-06.00; T-1st — Gwenyth Shinners, 7-06.00; 3rd — Quianna Ford, 7-00.00
Boys’ top-three results
100 dash
1st — Jack Maxwell, 11.68
4x200 relay
2nd — 1:48.94
1) Justin Piekarski 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Colton Hollis 4) Braden Skifstad
1600 run
1st — Anthony Scholler, 5:19.48
400 dash
2nd — Christian Hufnagle, 1:00.31
300 hurdles
3rd — Ashton Hielscher, 53.82
800 run
1st — Colton Hollis, 2:38.13; 2nd — Adrion Mannausau, 2:40.16
3200 run
3rd — Anthony Scholler, 11:29.47
4x400 relay
1st — 4:14.75
1) Ashton Hielscher 2) Braden Skifstad 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler
Shot put
1st — Cody Jantzen, 44-02.00
Discus
2nd — Cody Jantzen, 107-09.00
Triple Jump
2nd — Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00; 3rd — Adrion Mannausau, 27-07.00
High jump
1st — Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00
Pole vault
1st — Jack Maxwell, 12-06.00
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. today when they travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin.