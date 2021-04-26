The Falls High School track and field teams traveled to Mesabi East to compete in the first meet of their season April 22.
Both the boys' and girls' teams came away with third overall, with the boys netting 63 points and the girls 77.
Coach's comments
Paul Hjelle: We had some really good results from some of our senior leaders. These guys gave it their all and the results showed it. I think all of our athletes enjoyed competing at such a beautiful track and field facility in Aurora.
Girls' top-three Varsity results
4x400 relay
2nd - 4:49.20
1) Gwenyth Shinners 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Taylor Burns 4) Ryan Ford
High jump
2nd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 04-09.00; 3rd - Lola Wade, 04-04.00
Triple jump
1st - Maddy Pierre, 29-09.25
Shot put
2nd - Emma Erickson, 29-01.50
Discus
2nd - Emma Erickson, 85-01
Boys' top-three varsity results
100 dash
1st - Jack Maxwell, 12.41
200 dash
1st - Jack Maxwell, 26.34
400 dash
3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 59.42
4x100 relay
2nd - 50.90
1) Christian Hufnagle 2) Justin Piekarski 3) Holden Sutherland 4) Jack Maxwell
4x800 relay
3rd - 10:16.13
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Pablo Christianson 4) Parker Flesland
High jump
2nd - Justin Piekarski, J5-08.00; 3rd - Christian Hufnagle, J5-04.00
Shot put
1st - Cody Jantzen, 46-09.00; 3rd - Colton Hollis, 36-04.00
Discus
3rd - Cody Jantzen, 93-00
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the track at 4 p.m. Thursday when they host their home meet.