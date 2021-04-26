Bronco logo

The Falls High School track and field teams traveled to Mesabi East to compete in the first meet of their season April 22.

Both the boys' and girls' teams came away with third overall, with the boys netting 63 points and the girls 77.

Coach's comments 

Paul Hjelle: We had some really good results from some of our senior leaders. These guys gave it their all and the results showed it. I think all of our athletes enjoyed competing at such a beautiful track and field facility in Aurora.

Girls' top-three Varsity results 

4x400 relay 

2nd - 4:49.20

1) Gwenyth Shinners 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Taylor Burns 4) Ryan Ford

High jump 

2nd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 04-09.00; 3rd - Lola Wade, 04-04.00

Triple jump 

1st - Maddy Pierre, 29-09.25

Shot put 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 29-01.50

Discus 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 85-01

Boys' top-three varsity results 

100 dash 

1st - Jack Maxwell, 12.41

200 dash 

1st - Jack Maxwell, 26.34

400 dash 

3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 59.42

4x100 relay 

2nd - 50.90

1) Christian Hufnagle 2) Justin Piekarski 3) Holden Sutherland 4) Jack Maxwell

4x800 relay 

3rd - 10:16.13

1) Anthony Scholler 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Pablo Christianson 4) Parker Flesland

High jump 

2nd - Justin Piekarski, J5-08.00; 3rd - Christian Hufnagle, J5-04.00

Shot put 

1st - Cody Jantzen, 46-09.00; 3rd - Colton Hollis, 36-04.00

Discus 

3rd - Cody Jantzen, 93-00

Up next 

The Broncos will be back on the track at 4 p.m. Thursday when they host their home meet.

