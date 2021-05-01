The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams hosted two other schools in the Bronco Booster Invitational Thursday afternoon.

The Broncos competed against the Rock Ridge Wolverines and the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers at the meet.

At the end of the day, the girls' team came away with first place, netting 87 points, while the boys ended up second overall with 52.

Meet highlights 

Some track highlights for the girls include Summer Hesseldahl finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles and Abbi Hutchinson taking the top spot in the 1600-meter run.

On the field, Hutchinson, Olivia Thostenson, Emma Erickson and Ryan Ford took first in the high jump, shot put, discus and pole vault respectively. 

On the boys' side, the 4x200 relay team of Justin Piekarski, Paul Harder, Pablo Christianson and Braden Skifstad took first place with a time of 1:56.34.

In the field events, Jack Maxwell took first in the pole vault and Cody Jantzen took top prize in both the shot put and discus.

Coach's comments 

Paul Hjelle: We are getting great leadership from our seniors. They are setting a great example and are having some fun at practices and meets. I'm sure they enjoyed being able to compete at home this evening.

Full girls' results 

100 dash 

3rd - Maddy Pierre, 14.96; 7th - Dianne LaVoy, 16.46; 9th - Lauren Basaraba, 16.54; 10th - Skylee Schwartz, 17.08

200 dash 

2nd - Piper Tomczak, 30.66; 7th - Lauren Basaraba, 34.50; 8th - Madalynn Saxton, 36.64; 9th - Ellie Rein, 36.80

400 dash 

3rd - Bailey Herberg, 1:10.54; 4th - Madalynn Saxton, 1:16.56; 7th - Lola Wade, 1:19.16; 8th - Ellie Rein, 1:20.15

800 run 

2nd - Bailey Herberg, 2:55.93; 3rd - Quianna Ford, 3:10.20; 4th - Lola Wade, 3:11.46; 5th - Lila Wood, 3:15.88

1600 run 

1st - Abbigail Hutchinson, 6:13.80; 2nd - Ryan Ford, 6:24.81; 6th - Loralai Ford, 6:50.90; 7th - Kendra Kalstad, 7:22.70

3200 run 

3rd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 13:37.26

100 hurdles 

1st - Summer Hesseldahl, 20.08; 4th - Dianne LaVoy, 22.82; 5th - Keira Hesseldahl, 24.75

300 hurdles 

1st - Maddie Lowe, 52.85; 3rd - Diane LaVoy, 1:02.95; 5th - Keira Hesseldahl, 1:13.42

4x100 relay 

2nd - 57.25

1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Olivia Thostenson

4x200 relay 

1st - 2:03.44

1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddie Lowe 4) Olivia Thostenson

5th - 2:27.60

1) Lauren Basaraba 2) Kieren Ford 3) Lila Wood 4) Kendra Kalstad

4x400 relay 

2nd - 4:57.49

1) Olivia Thostenson 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Ryan Ford 4) Maddie Lowe

4th - 5:41.17

1) Madalynn Saxton 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Ellie Rein 4) Lola Wade

4x800 relay 

2nd - 12:25.02

1) Loralai Ford 2) Quianna Ford 3) Kieren Ford 4) Ryan Ford

Shot put 

1st - Olivia Thostenson, 28-08.00; 2nd - Emma Erickson, 27-11.50

Discus 

1st - Emma Erickson, 102-09; 3rd - Maddie Lowe, 71-07; 8th - Kendra Kalstad, 51-01; 9th - Catie Norton, 50-08

High jump 

1st - Abbigail Hutchinson, 4-04.00; 3rd - Lola Wade, 3-10.00

Pole vault 

1st - Ryan Ford, 7-00.00; T-4th - Quianna Ford, 6-00.00; T-4th - Dianne LaVoy, 6-00.00; T-6th - Loralai Ford, 5-06.00; T-6th - Keira Hesseldahl, 5-06.00

Long jump 

2nd - Maddy Pierre, 14-00.00; 3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 13-00.00; 6th - Abbigail Hutchinson, 12-00.00; 7th - Piper Tomczak, 11-10.25

Triple jump 

2nd - Maddy Pierre, 29-08.50; 5th - Skylee Schwartz, 22-07.50; 6th - Loralai Ford, 21-05.50; 7th - Keira Hesseldahl, 21-05.00

Full boys' results 

100 dash 

2nd - Jack Maxwell, 12.48; 5th - Cody Jantzen, 13.39

200 dash 

2nd - Braden Skifstad, 28.20

400 dash 

5th - Ashton Hielscher, 1:04.44; 6th - Pablo Christianson, 1:11.42

1600 run 

2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:20.89; 4th - Adrion Mannausau, 5:58.27

3200 run 

3rd - Pablo Christianson, 12:49.46

4x100 relay 

4th - 55.30

1) Justin Piekarski 2) Christian Davidson 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Jack Maxwell

4x200 relay 

1st - 1:56.34

1) Braden Skifstad 2) Paul Harder 3) Justin Piekarski 4) Christian Davidson

4x400 relay 

4th - 4:18.75

1) Colton Hollis 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler

4x800 relay 

2nd - 10:15.02

1) Colton Hollis 2) Parker Flesland 3) Ashton Hielscher 4) Anthony Scholler

Shot put 

1st - Cody Jantzen, 46-07.00; 4th - Paul Harder, 35-04.00; 5th - Braden Skifstad, 34-08.00; 11th - Colton Hollis, 32-02.50

Discus 

1st - Cody Jantzen, 115-06; 8th - Paul Harder, 85-09.50; 9th - Braden Skifstad, 82-01; 12th - Colton Hollis, 69-06.50

High jump 

2nd - Justin Piekarski, 5-06.00; 5th - Adrion Mannausau, 5-00.00

Pole vault 

1st - Jack Maxwell, 12-06.00

Triple jump 

2nd - Justin Piekarski, 33-02.50; 3rd - Paul Harder, 32-03.00; T-4th - Anthony Scholler, 27-09.50; T-4th - Adrion Mannausau, 27-09.50

Up next 

The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. when they travel to Chisholm.

