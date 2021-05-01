The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams hosted two other schools in the Bronco Booster Invitational Thursday afternoon.
The Broncos competed against the Rock Ridge Wolverines and the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers at the meet.
At the end of the day, the girls' team came away with first place, netting 87 points, while the boys ended up second overall with 52.
Meet highlights
Some track highlights for the girls include Summer Hesseldahl finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles and Abbi Hutchinson taking the top spot in the 1600-meter run.
On the field, Hutchinson, Olivia Thostenson, Emma Erickson and Ryan Ford took first in the high jump, shot put, discus and pole vault respectively.
On the boys' side, the 4x200 relay team of Justin Piekarski, Paul Harder, Pablo Christianson and Braden Skifstad took first place with a time of 1:56.34.
In the field events, Jack Maxwell took first in the pole vault and Cody Jantzen took top prize in both the shot put and discus.
Coach's comments
Paul Hjelle: We are getting great leadership from our seniors. They are setting a great example and are having some fun at practices and meets. I'm sure they enjoyed being able to compete at home this evening.
Full girls' results
100 dash
3rd - Maddy Pierre, 14.96; 7th - Dianne LaVoy, 16.46; 9th - Lauren Basaraba, 16.54; 10th - Skylee Schwartz, 17.08
200 dash
2nd - Piper Tomczak, 30.66; 7th - Lauren Basaraba, 34.50; 8th - Madalynn Saxton, 36.64; 9th - Ellie Rein, 36.80
400 dash
3rd - Bailey Herberg, 1:10.54; 4th - Madalynn Saxton, 1:16.56; 7th - Lola Wade, 1:19.16; 8th - Ellie Rein, 1:20.15
800 run
2nd - Bailey Herberg, 2:55.93; 3rd - Quianna Ford, 3:10.20; 4th - Lola Wade, 3:11.46; 5th - Lila Wood, 3:15.88
1600 run
1st - Abbigail Hutchinson, 6:13.80; 2nd - Ryan Ford, 6:24.81; 6th - Loralai Ford, 6:50.90; 7th - Kendra Kalstad, 7:22.70
3200 run
3rd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 13:37.26
100 hurdles
1st - Summer Hesseldahl, 20.08; 4th - Dianne LaVoy, 22.82; 5th - Keira Hesseldahl, 24.75
300 hurdles
1st - Maddie Lowe, 52.85; 3rd - Diane LaVoy, 1:02.95; 5th - Keira Hesseldahl, 1:13.42
4x100 relay
2nd - 57.25
1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Olivia Thostenson
4x200 relay
1st - 2:03.44
1) Summer Hesseldahl 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddie Lowe 4) Olivia Thostenson
5th - 2:27.60
1) Lauren Basaraba 2) Kieren Ford 3) Lila Wood 4) Kendra Kalstad
4x400 relay
2nd - 4:57.49
1) Olivia Thostenson 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Ryan Ford 4) Maddie Lowe
4th - 5:41.17
1) Madalynn Saxton 2) Kendra Kalstad 3) Ellie Rein 4) Lola Wade
4x800 relay
2nd - 12:25.02
1) Loralai Ford 2) Quianna Ford 3) Kieren Ford 4) Ryan Ford
Shot put
1st - Olivia Thostenson, 28-08.00; 2nd - Emma Erickson, 27-11.50
Discus
1st - Emma Erickson, 102-09; 3rd - Maddie Lowe, 71-07; 8th - Kendra Kalstad, 51-01; 9th - Catie Norton, 50-08
High jump
1st - Abbigail Hutchinson, 4-04.00; 3rd - Lola Wade, 3-10.00
Pole vault
1st - Ryan Ford, 7-00.00; T-4th - Quianna Ford, 6-00.00; T-4th - Dianne LaVoy, 6-00.00; T-6th - Loralai Ford, 5-06.00; T-6th - Keira Hesseldahl, 5-06.00
Long jump
2nd - Maddy Pierre, 14-00.00; 3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 13-00.00; 6th - Abbigail Hutchinson, 12-00.00; 7th - Piper Tomczak, 11-10.25
Triple jump
2nd - Maddy Pierre, 29-08.50; 5th - Skylee Schwartz, 22-07.50; 6th - Loralai Ford, 21-05.50; 7th - Keira Hesseldahl, 21-05.00
Full boys' results
100 dash
2nd - Jack Maxwell, 12.48; 5th - Cody Jantzen, 13.39
200 dash
2nd - Braden Skifstad, 28.20
400 dash
5th - Ashton Hielscher, 1:04.44; 6th - Pablo Christianson, 1:11.42
1600 run
2nd - Anthony Scholler, 5:20.89; 4th - Adrion Mannausau, 5:58.27
3200 run
3rd - Pablo Christianson, 12:49.46
4x100 relay
4th - 55.30
1) Justin Piekarski 2) Christian Davidson 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Jack Maxwell
4x200 relay
1st - 1:56.34
1) Braden Skifstad 2) Paul Harder 3) Justin Piekarski 4) Christian Davidson
4x400 relay
4th - 4:18.75
1) Colton Hollis 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Anthony Scholler
4x800 relay
2nd - 10:15.02
1) Colton Hollis 2) Parker Flesland 3) Ashton Hielscher 4) Anthony Scholler
Shot put
1st - Cody Jantzen, 46-07.00; 4th - Paul Harder, 35-04.00; 5th - Braden Skifstad, 34-08.00; 11th - Colton Hollis, 32-02.50
Discus
1st - Cody Jantzen, 115-06; 8th - Paul Harder, 85-09.50; 9th - Braden Skifstad, 82-01; 12th - Colton Hollis, 69-06.50
High jump
2nd - Justin Piekarski, 5-06.00; 5th - Adrion Mannausau, 5-00.00
Pole vault
1st - Jack Maxwell, 12-06.00
Triple jump
2nd - Justin Piekarski, 33-02.50; 3rd - Paul Harder, 32-03.00; T-4th - Anthony Scholler, 27-09.50; T-4th - Adrion Mannausau, 27-09.50
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. when they travel to Chisholm.