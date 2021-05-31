The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams traveled to Mesabi East to compete in the Iron Range Conference Meet Thursday.
The girls' team finished third overall with a score of 122.83 while boys finished fifth with 81.
All-conference finishes
To gain all-conference honors, competitors needed to place in the top-two of their event.
Broncos getting all-conference honors were:
- Emma Erickson - Discus
- Ryan Ford - Pole vault, 4x800 relay and 800 run
- Maddie Lowe - 300 hurdles, 4x800 relay
- Bailey Herberg - 4x800 relay
- Summer Hesseldahl - 100 hurdles
- Abbigail Hutchinson - 1600 run and 4x800 relay
- Cody Jantzen - Shot put and discus
- Jack Maxwell - Pole vault
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 10 a.m. Wednesday when they travel back to Mesabi East to compete in North Sub-Sections.