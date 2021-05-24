The Falls High School track and field teams competed in Hibbing for the Tingstad Invitational Friday.

Both teams ended the day finishing third overall, with the girls scoring 140.5 points and the boys netting 132.

Girls' top-three finishes 

4x800 relay 

2nd - 10:40.02

1) Maddie Lowe 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Ryan Ford 4) Abbigail Hutchinson 

100 hurdles 

3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 18.75

300 hurdles 

1st - Maddie Lowe, 50.80

3200 run 

3rd - Lorelai Ford, 14:40.00

4x400 relay 

3rd - 4:34.20

1) Bailey Herberg 2) Ryan Ford 3) Abbigail Hutchinson 4) Maddie Lowe

Shot put 

1st - Emma Erickson, 28-09.00

Discus 

1st - Emma Erickson, 97-01.50

Long jump 

1st - Olivia Thostenson, 14-11.50

High jump 

1st - Olivia Thostenson, 4-10.00; 3rd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 4-06.00

Pole vault 

T-2nd - Ryan Ford, 07.00; T-2nd - Quianna Ford, 07-00.00

Boys' top-three results 

110 hurdles 

3rd - Ashton Hielscher, 21.92

400 dash 

2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 56.10

300 hurdles 

3rd - Ashton Hielscher, 50.20

800 run 

2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:16.20

Shot put 

1st - Cody Jantzen, 45-01.00

Discus 

3rd - Paul Harder, 121-05.50

Long jump 

2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 19-02.00

High jump 

2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 5-04.00; 3rd - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00

Pole vault 

1st - Jack Maxwell, 12-09.00; 2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 9-06.00

Up next 

The Broncos will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Mesabi East to compete in the Iron Range Conference Meet. Start time is still to-be-determined. 

