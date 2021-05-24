The Falls High School track and field teams competed in Hibbing for the Tingstad Invitational Friday.
Both teams ended the day finishing third overall, with the girls scoring 140.5 points and the boys netting 132.
Girls' top-three finishes
4x800 relay
2nd - 10:40.02
1) Maddie Lowe 2) Bailey Herberg 3) Ryan Ford 4) Abbigail Hutchinson
100 hurdles
3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 18.75
300 hurdles
1st - Maddie Lowe, 50.80
3200 run
3rd - Lorelai Ford, 14:40.00
4x400 relay
3rd - 4:34.20
1) Bailey Herberg 2) Ryan Ford 3) Abbigail Hutchinson 4) Maddie Lowe
Shot put
1st - Emma Erickson, 28-09.00
Discus
1st - Emma Erickson, 97-01.50
Long jump
1st - Olivia Thostenson, 14-11.50
High jump
1st - Olivia Thostenson, 4-10.00; 3rd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 4-06.00
Pole vault
T-2nd - Ryan Ford, 07.00; T-2nd - Quianna Ford, 07-00.00
Boys' top-three results
110 hurdles
3rd - Ashton Hielscher, 21.92
400 dash
2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 56.10
300 hurdles
3rd - Ashton Hielscher, 50.20
800 run
2nd - Anthony Scholler, 2:16.20
Shot put
1st - Cody Jantzen, 45-01.00
Discus
3rd - Paul Harder, 121-05.50
Long jump
2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 19-02.00
High jump
2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 5-04.00; 3rd - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00
Pole vault
1st - Jack Maxwell, 12-09.00; 2nd - Christian Hufnagle, 9-06.00
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Mesabi East to compete in the Iron Range Conference Meet. Start time is still to-be-determined.