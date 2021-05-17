The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams traveled to Nashwauk to compete in the Titan Invitational May 13.
The girls' finished second overall by scoring 109 points, while the boys finished fourth with 82.
Student comments
Paul Harder: I was very glad with the teams performance today. They all worked very hard. I am also very glad to have a senior season regarding COVID. Discus is also going very well and I PR'd today with a throw of 133-feet.
Ryan Ford: I think the meet went great. It was against some bigger teams which made it tough. I am very proud of how hard all the girls worked. Showing how we work against a bigger team shows us that we can compete and be amazing. I'm ready to see what we can all do at True Team together.
Cody Jantzen: I think if everyone was here we could have done a little better, but other than that I felt everyone did very well. I feel like I need to fix my problem to get back into the groove of things.
Emma Erickson: I'm very proud of how the team has improved with the short season we've had. Each meet we've had every girl improve. We got second behind Hibbing while even missing a few of our key girls. I was happy with what I placed and able to get the team points, but unsatisfied with what I threw.
Jack Maxwell: The team did great, and we got some runners back from injuries. Also, I got a PR of 13-feet, 1-inch in the pole vault.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 3 p.m. tomorrow when they travel to Park Rapids to compete in True Team Sections.
Girls' top-three results
4x800 relay
2nd - 11:06.77
1) Bailey Herberg 2) Abbigail Hutchinson 3) Quianna Ford 4) Ryan Ford
300 hurdles
3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 19
4x200 relay
3rd - 2:22.3
1) Kendra Kalstad 2) Ellie Rein 3) Kieren Ford 4) Lola Wade
1600 run
2nd - Abbigail Hutchinson, 5:48.6
3200 run
3rd - Ryan Ford, 13:24
Shot put
1st - Emma Erickson, 28-09.00
Discus
2nd - Emma Erickson, 94-11.00
Long jump
2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 14-08.00; 3rd - Summer Hesseldahl, 14-05.00
High jump
2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 4-10.00
Pole vault
2nd - Ryan Ford, 7-00; 3rd - Quianna Ford, 7-00
Boys' top-three results
4x800 relay
3rd - 10:02.4
1) Anthony Scholler 2) Ashton Hielscher 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Parker Flesland
100 dash
3rd - Jack Maxwell, 11.9
4x200 relay
2nd - 1:48.8
1) Justin Piekarski 2) Paul Harder 3) Braden Skifstad 4) Christian Hufnagle
1600 run
3rd - Anthony Scholler, 5:11.3
Shot put
1st - Cody Jantzen, 42-06.50
Discus
2nd - Paul Harder, 133-00.00
High jump
3rd - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00
Pole vault
1st - Jack Maxwell, 13-01.00