Eight members of the Falls High School trap team traveled to Alexandria to compete in the Minnesota State Trap Shooting Meet Monday.
After the last shot was fired, the Bronco varsity line came away with 14th overall.
Asher Belanger took the top male result, finishing tied for 20th overall.
The lone girl shooter, Rylee Mann, finished tied for 11th in the girls' JV division.
Complete results
- Asher Belanger (T-20th, varsity): 47/47
- Kaeden Rostie (T-103rd, varsity): 44/43
- Connor Mann (T-125th, varsity): 45/39
- Cadyn Zahn (T-139th, varsity): 40/43
- Preston Benedix (T-153rd, varsity): 41/41
- Tyrel Shoberg (T-199th, varsity): 40/35
- Nicholas Bernath (T-67th, junior varsity): 39/39
- Rylee Mann (T-11th, girls' junior varsity): 37/37