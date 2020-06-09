The Falls High School trap team competed in the annual Border Battle against the Lake of the Woods Bears last week.
To make sure social distancing guidelines were followed, both teams competed solely from their home ranges over two days, reporting their scores at the end of each day.
At the end of the first night of shooting, the Broncos were ahead 437-418.
However, the Bears took the second night 439-422.
The Broncos ultimately took the victory by having a combined score of 859 to the Bear's 857.
Head coach Keith Boelk said his team did a great job, overcoming some adversity to take home the victory.
"We are very proud of our kids, as they did a great job of shooting," he said. "They had to fight 20 mph winds the second night and still posted great rounds."
The team's totals are listed below:
- Colter Reller: 92
- Max Marcotte: 89
- Asher Belanger: 87
- Cody Reller: 87
- Connor Mann: 87
- Nate Lynch: 86
- Gunner Sears: 85
- Cadyn Zahn: 84
- Tyrell Shoberg: 83
- Kaden Rostie: 79