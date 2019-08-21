2019 roster
Seniors
Kady Ruport, Kaitlyn Stavish, Holly Wold, Maddy Olson, Tenneyson Amdahl and Maria Vollom
Juniors
Chloe Sullivan, Maddy Lorenson, Olivia McBride and Lucie Kennedy
Sophomore
Maddie Pierre
Eighth graders
Gracie Swenson and Olivia Thostenson
Head coach
Shelby Nosan (second year as head coach)
Assistants
Deana Lorenson, Jenica Whitbeck, Kacey Kujala and Andrea Kappelman
Past season records
2018: 3-19
2017: 13-10
2016: 14-10
Top returning athletes
- Holly Wold
- Tenneyson Amdahl
Key losses
- Grace Bragg
- Mariah Leahy
2018 postseason
- Lost 3-0 to Greenway in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.
Strengths of team
Nosan: During the off season the girls put in some good work with practices and a few tournaments. During our last two scrimmages just this past weekend we’ve seen a lot of improvement since last season. Our blocking was strong over the weekend and we started serving more aggressively to keep the other teams out of system.
Question marks on the season
Nosan: We need to improve on our court movement and overall passing. We can always improve in every area but these areas are our focus as of late.
News and notes
- The Broncos' season-opener was Thursday when they traveled to take on the Two Harbors Agates.
- The Broncos' home-opener will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.