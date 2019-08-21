2019 roster 

Seniors 

Kady Ruport, Kaitlyn Stavish, Holly Wold, Maddy Olson, Tenneyson Amdahl and Maria Vollom

Juniors 

Chloe Sullivan, Maddy Lorenson, Olivia McBride and Lucie Kennedy

Sophomore 

Maddie Pierre

Eighth graders 

Gracie Swenson and Olivia Thostenson

Head coach 

Shelby Nosan (second year as head coach)

Assistants 

Deana Lorenson, Jenica Whitbeck, Kacey Kujala and Andrea Kappelman

Past season records 

2018: 3-19

2017: 13-10

2016: 14-10

Top returning athletes 

  • Holly Wold
  • Tenneyson Amdahl

Key losses 

  • Grace Bragg
  • Mariah Leahy

2018 postseason 

  • Lost 3-0 to Greenway in first round of Section 7AA Tournament.

Strengths of team 

Nosan: During the off season the girls put in some good work with practices and a few tournaments. During our last two scrimmages just this past weekend we’ve seen a lot of improvement since last season. Our blocking was strong over the weekend and we started serving more aggressively to keep the other teams out of system.

Question marks on the season 

Nosan: We need to improve on our court movement and overall passing. We can always improve in every area but these areas are our focus as of late.

News and notes 

  • The Broncos' season-opener was Thursday when they traveled to take on the Two Harbors Agates.
  • The Broncos' home-opener will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.

