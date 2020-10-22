The Falls High School girls' volleyball team fell in its home opener 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-9) to the Lake of the Woods Bears Thursday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 0-2.
Stat leaders
- Olivia Thostenson (4 kills and 3 ace blocks)
- Lucie Kennedy (3 kills and 1 ace block)
- Maddie Lowe (3 kills and 2 ace blocks)
- Gracie Swenson (3 digs and 1 kill)
Game one
The Bears jumped to an early lead, scoring six-straight points.
While the Broncos started scoring points of their own, they had some issues with communication, often expecting one of their teammates to get the ball, only to watch it hit the court.
These issues caused the visitors to walk away with game one by a score of 25-10.
Game two
The second game of the evening was a more competitive affair.
After scoring the first point, the Broncos kept close on the scoreboard when the Bears took the lead back, often being within a point of tying the game up.
However, the Bears went on scoring runs to pull ahead on the scoreboard each time.
The Bear decisively pulled ahead thanks to another 5-0 streak to take game two 25-17.
Game three
The issues that plagued the Broncos in game one returned in the final game of the evening, with the offense never truly getting off the ground.
This led the visitors to roll to a 25-9 victory, taking the game as a whole.
Coach comments
Head coach Sarah Peterson said she thinks her team overall did better than their first outing, a 3-0 road loss to the Mesabi East Giants.
"We pulled up our junior varsity setter to play with us tonight. She had only one practice with the varsity squad so far, so that took some getting used to," she said. "I think we've been making some strides in the right direction."
Peterson also said her team will continue to work on their communication.
"We haven't had the opportunity to play with the same lineup," she said. "Once they get familiar with each other on the court and start establishing who should be where we should start seeing improvement."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Deer River Warriors.