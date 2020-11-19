The Falls High School volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-22) at home to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Thursday evening.
This was the final game before Governor Tim Walz's order suspending operations, including high school sports, takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Stat leaders
- Gracie Swenson: 10 kills, 3 ace blocks and 3 ace serves
- Olivia Thostenson: 7 kills, 3 ace blocks and 2 ace serves
Game one, 25-18 Golden Bears
The Golden Bears jumped out to an early lead in game one.
While the Broncos were able to close the gap on the scoreboard, and even tie the game at some points, they were unable to push ahead into the lead themselves.
Leading midway through the game 16-12, the Golden Bears outscored the Broncos 9-6 to take the first game 25-18.
Game two, 25-18 Golden Bears
The Bronco offense surged at the start of game two, jumping to a 7-2 lead.
However, the visiting team made a comeback, taking the lead back 10-8.
The Bears held onto this lead through the rest of the game, fending off multiple Bronco comebacks and winning the game off the back of a seven point run.
Game three, 25-22 Golden Bears
The Golden Bears were able to take the lead in game three thanks to some Bronco errors.
The visitors kept the Broncos at arms length throughout the game, completing the sweep and taking home the victory.
Coach comments
Head coach Sarah Peterson said despite the loss, this was the game where her girls showed the most ability as a team.
"This was probably the most chemistry I've seen from them this year," she said. "We've had a different team on the court for pretty much all season, but I think they really came together and played as a team."
Peterson said she was also proud of how her team rolled through such a difficult and different season.
"We had a lot thrown at us this year through no fault of our own," she said. "They've had to adapt almost every day and that's always hard to do. I think some of their actions were bigger than volleyball. So I'm proud of who they are coming out of the season."