The Falls High School volleyball team suffered another sweep Tuesday evening, losing 3-0 (11-25, 14-25, 14-25) to the Ely Timberwolves at home.
The Broncos' record currently stands at 2-8.
Stat highlights
- Tenneyson Amdahl - 4 blocks, 2 kills and 5 digs
- Maddy Lorenson - 5 set assists and 2 ace serves
- Maria Vollom - 6 digs
- Holly Wold - 6 set assists
Game summary
At the beginning of set one, the Broncos jumped ahead to a 5-2 lead in the opening serves, but the Timberwolves tied the set up just as quickly.
The Timberwolves capitalized on Bronco mistakes to jump to a 17-11 lead.
After a Bronco timeout, the Timberwolves scored eight-consecutive points to win set one.
The same struggles followed the Broncos into the second and third sets, with the home team unable to respond to streaks the Timberwolves went on, something head coach Shelby Nosan said the team needs to address.
"It's what has been happening to us," she said. "We get some strings against us and we're not able to return the favor, which is why we get the scores we get right now."
While the Broncos were able to slightly up their offense in the second and third sets, they were unable to match the points the Timerwolves put up.
With the season nearing its midway point, Nosan said the Broncos need to clean up their errors if they expect to succeed.
"Whether it's attack errors, serving errors or passing errors we need to cut those in half," she said. "The girls are working hard and they're putting it all out there on the court so we just need to clean things up a bit."
Up next
The Broncos were back on the court Thursday when they traveled to Littlefork-Big Falls to take on the Vikings in the Battle for Borderland, the results of which were unavailable at press time.