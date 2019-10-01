The Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25) to the Hibbing Bluejackets Monday evening.
This game was due to a suspension-of-play being called Sept. 24 due to a leak in the FHS gymnasium's roof.
Stat highlights
- Gracie Swenson - 9 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills and 1 ace serve
- Maddy Lorenson - 12 set assists, 4 digs and 1 ace serve
- Chloe Sullivan - 8 blocks, 5 kills and 1 ace serve
Game summary
The game picked up where it left off Sept. 24, with the Bluejackets leading set one 10-5.
Although both teams were able to get points on the board during the first set, it was the Bluejackets who came out on top because the visiting team consistently went on point streaks.
This continued into the second set, with the Bluejackets scoring three points for every point the Broncos scored.
However, the Broncos powered back in the third set, despite being down due to an early six-point run by the Bluejackets, winning the set due to a 6-2 run of their own.
Head coach Shelby Nosan said the Broncos had a renewed sense of urgency in the third set.
"We had so much more of a drive in that set," she said. "We started honing in on the smaller battles and I think the girls really liked that. It was like a whole new team out there."
The Broncos continued playing with the same urgency in set four, but the Bluejackets got the victory, despite a late push from the home team.
Nosan said moving forward into the tail-end of the season, the Broncos are still looking for the correct rotations.
"Our positions and our rotations aren't 100 percent set yet," she said. "We need to see who is going to perform and who is going to make the least amount of errors and we'll go from there."
Up next
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to take on the Chisholm Blue Streaks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.