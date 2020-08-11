In a meeting held Aug. 4, the Minnesota State High School League ruled boys' and girls' cross country and girls' swimming and diving (along with girls' tennis and boys' and girls' soccer) may move forward into the fall with additional precautions.
However, they also ruled volleyball and football be postponed until after the winter sports season, with a prospective start date of March 15.
Bronco volleyball was looking to improve on a 3-16 season last year, headed by first-year head coach Sarah Peterson.
Peterson said she wasn't surprised by the MSHSL's ruling.
"I don’t think there were any great options and I’m happy we’re going to be given the opportunity to play at all," she said. "I know from speaking with a few parents that there was a bit of uneasiness if the season had been up and running on Aug. 17."
Seniors Lucie Kennedy and Maddy Lorenson echoed their coach's sentiment, saying they are both grateful to still have an opportunity to have a senior season.
"I was surprised the MSHSL shifted the season to spring, but very relieved that I am still able to have a senior volleyball season," Lorenson said. "With the switch, we get more time to prepare for the upcoming volleyball season."
"At first it was really hard to hear that my senior volleyball season was going to be postponed. It was really unfortunate because captains practice was just a week away," Kennedy said. "Now that some time has passed, I have realized this may be a good thing, and will give my team and I more time to prepare ourselves for the spring. I’d rather have a late season than no season at all."
With this new season taking place from March 15 to May 15, the MSHSL is looking to hold traditional spring sports like softball and baseball in a "fourth season" taking place May 15 to July 15.
Concerns have been raised about the short gap between seasons will force multi-sport athletes to choose one sport or the other, but Peterson believes this will not be the case.
"I always encourage athletes to play a variety of sports and even though the seasons are to be played back-to-back, our multi-sport athletes should be able to transition pretty easily from one right into the next, especially with sports that use similar mechanics and conditioning, like volleyball to softball."
Peterson also said a lack of spring sports at the end of the last school year will be a great motivation to the athletes.
"With the lack of athletics this last spring and though the fall, most of the girls are going to be eager to get in as much activity as they can," she said.