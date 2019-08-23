The Falls High School volleyball team started its season on the right foot Thursday, beating the Two Harbors Agates 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-14) on the road.
Stat leaders were:
- Tenneyson Amdahl - 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block and 4 digs
- Chloe Sullivan - 14 kills, 5 ace serves and 2 ace blocks
- Maddy Lorenson - 16 set assists and 2 ace serves
- Maria Vollom - 10 digs
The Broncos were back in action Tuesday when they hosted the North Woods Grizzlies in their home-opener, the results of which were unavailable at press time.