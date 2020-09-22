The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams traveled to Bagley to compete Tuesday.
The girls came away with second place, scoring 60 points. The boys were not able to get into the top-eight at the end of the meet.
The Broncos will be back in action at 3 p.m. Friday when they travel to Eveleth-Gilbert.
Top three
3rd - Ryan Ford (girls), 21:42.8
9th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 23:27.5
10th - Anna Windels (girls), 23:43.7
19th - Anthony Scholler (boys), 20:15.8
44th - Parker Flesland (boys), 22:38.4
45th - Pablo Christianson (boys), 22:41.7
Meet quotes
Ryan Ford: Today's meet was rough. It's a difficult meet, not because of the course but because of the heat. I think we all did good, even though our times weren't great. Our first-time varsity girls did great, especially in those conditions.
Anna Windels: Bagley has always been notorious for the heat. It makes for a very tough race. Running in the hot, humid air can be challenging both physically and mentally. It takes a lot of strength to push through a race like that. I think our girls have that strength. Some of our junior high girls moved up to varsity today and they met the challenge head on. I'm very proud of how far the team has come, and as a senior I feel I am leaving the Broncos in good hands.