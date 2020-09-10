The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams traveled to Roseau Sept. 10 to compete in the Roseau XC Invitational.
To keep with COVID-19 guidelines, there were four races of three teams each throughout the day.
At the end of the meet, the girls came away with second place by scoring 64 points and the boys finished sixth with 162.
The Broncos were also in action Monday when they traveled to Warroad, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
They will be running once more at 2 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Bagley.
Top-three Bronco finishes
- 2nd - Ryan Ford (girls), 21:16.0
- 10th - Abbi Hutchinson (girls), 22:50.7
- 11th - Bailey Herberg (girls), 23:05.5
- 12th - Anthony Scholler (boys), 18:58.1
- 22nd - Parker Sivonen (boys), 19:55.8
- 36th - Adrion Mannausau (boys), 20:54.5