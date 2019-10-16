The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team notched a 112-70 victory against the Warroad Warriors in their final home meet of the 2019 season Tuesday.
During the meet, the Broncos got eight first-place finishes, including senior Elly Nelson placing first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.86.
The Broncos also placed first in two of the three relays, with the only loss coming in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Head coach Ashley Goff said she is proud of how her three seniors stepped up as leaders this season.
"They lead by example," she said. "They’re helpful and all three swam their hearts out and dropped time in their last home meet."
As the Broncos look toward their final regular season meets and the Section 7A Meet, Goff said her girls are always looking to drop time in their swimming.
"Our goal is always to drop time and place top-16 or top-eight if we can," she said. "It’d be nice to have every girl come home with a medal."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Virginia to compete in a quad meet.