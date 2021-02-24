The Falls High School boys' basketball team snapped its losing streak Wednesday evening, defeating the Northland Eagles at home by a score of 77-74.
The win raises the Broncos' record to 5-6.
Top scorers
- Cullen Rein - 23 points (7 field goals, 3 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- Jett Tomczak - 23 points (6 field goals, 3 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Riley Larson - 12 points (2 field goals, 2 three pointers and 2 free throws)
Game summary
Both teams started the game in almost-perfect step with each other. Matching basket for basket.
However, the Broncos pulled ahead as the opening minutes ticked by. The difference maker being a good performance behind the three-point arch.
With the Broncos threatening a 10-point lead, the Eagles began stringing some points of their own together to mount a comeback with nine minutes to go.
The visitors completed their comeback with five minutes left, taking the lead.
After trading baskets with halftime looming, the Eagles pulled ahead by six points heading into the locker rooms.
To open the second half, the Broncos play well defensively, but make mistakes on the offensive half of the court, keeping them from closing the gap on the scoreboard.
This lack of conversion lead the Eagles to extend their lead to 12 points with nine minutes to go in the game.
With six minutes to go, the Broncos' shots start connecting as the home team attempted to make a comeback.
The Eagles weren't making it easy on the home team, scoring baskets of their own to keep their lead going.
With three minutes remaining, the Eagles held a five-point lead.
With two minutes to go, the Broncos close the gap to tie the game 69-69, but the Eagles answered with a three-pointer on their next possession.
With just under a minute to go, senior Riley Larson caught his own rebound to put the Broncos up, a lead they kept through the rest of the game.
Coach's comments
Head coach Don Rolando said he was proud of the effort his boys gave during the ballgame.
"They really dug deep and persevered," he said. "They made some key shots down the stretch. When we were down by 11 I thought this might be another game we let slip through our fingers, but the kids really pulled through."
Rolando credited the win to the leadership his seniors showed.
"We're a scrappy team and it's thanks to the example our seniors show," he said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Roseau Rams.