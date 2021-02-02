The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team notched its first home win of the season Tuesday afternoon, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks 60-33 in the Broncos' home opener.
The Broncos won eight out of 11 events during the meet, including Will Serrano netting wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 11 a.m. Saturday when they travel to Grand Rapids to face the Thunderhawks.
Full varsity results
200 medley relay
2nd - 2:09.31
1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley
200 freestyle
1st - Will Serrano, 1:59.75
200 IM
1st - Colton Hollis, 2:36.45
50 freestyle
2nd - Gavin Wilson, 25.58; 3rd - Jake Slatinski, 25.64; 4th - Cody Jantzen, 27.51
1-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 172.95; 2nd - Dillon Rud, 1.05
100 butterfly
1st - Will Serrano, 1:02.24
100 freestyle
1st - Jake Slatinski, 55.54; 2nd - Gavin Wilson, 55.73; 3rd - Cody Jantzen, 1:03.37
500 freestyle
1st - Anthony Scholler, 6:08.45; 3rd - Brendyn Scholler, 7:57.00
200 freestyle relay
1st - 1:38.82
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Will Serrano 4) Anthony Scholler
100 backstroke
2nd - Colton Hollis, 1:13.73
400 freestyle relay
1st - 3:42.94
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Will Serrano 4) Anthony Scholler
2nd - 4:33.53
1) Dillon Rud 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Josh Wherley