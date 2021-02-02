The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team notched its first home win of the season Tuesday afternoon, besting the Chisholm Bluestreaks 60-33 in the Broncos' home opener.

The Broncos won eight out of 11 events during the meet, including Will Serrano netting wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

The Broncos will be back in the water at 11 a.m. Saturday when they travel to Grand Rapids to face the Thunderhawks.

Full varsity results 

200 medley relay 

2nd - 2:09.31

1) Colton Hollis 2) Trygg Hemstad 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Josh Wherley 

200 freestyle 

1st - Will Serrano, 1:59.75

200 IM 

1st - Colton Hollis, 2:36.45

50 freestyle 

2nd - Gavin Wilson, 25.58; 3rd - Jake Slatinski, 25.64; 4th - Cody Jantzen, 27.51

1-meter diving 

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 172.95; 2nd - Dillon Rud, 1.05

100 butterfly 

1st - Will Serrano, 1:02.24

100 freestyle 

1st - Jake Slatinski, 55.54; 2nd - Gavin Wilson, 55.73; 3rd - Cody Jantzen, 1:03.37

500 freestyle 

1st - Anthony Scholler, 6:08.45; 3rd - Brendyn Scholler, 7:57.00

200 freestyle relay 

1st - 1:38.82

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Will Serrano 4) Anthony Scholler

100 backstroke 

2nd - Colton Hollis, 1:13.73

400 freestyle relay 

1st - 3:42.94

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Will Serrano 4) Anthony Scholler

2nd - 4:33.53

1) Dillon Rud 2) Colton Hollis 3) Adrion Mannausau 4) Josh Wherley

