The International Falls 18U baseball team fell in a doubleheader against the Grand Rapids Riverdogs.
In game one, the Broncos fell 15-0 in game one, while losing 14-2 in game two. Both games ended in the fifth inning.
Game summaries
The Broncos couldn't get any offense going throughout game one, while the Riverdog bats got hot quickly.
Head coach Phil Talmage said while the pitching was consistent in game one, the defense backing them up didn't live up to their potential.
"Our defense and our bats weren't there," he said. "If you can't hit and you can't play defense, you're simply not going to win."
The Bronco offense had better luck in game two, with Blaine Humbert scoring the Broncos' first run of the day off of a Riverdog error at the bottom of the first inning.
The second run came in the second inning when Nick Bernath hit a single, bringing Jett Tomczak home.
However, the Broncos still found struggles on defense, leaving the Riverdogs to light up the scoreboard once more.
Talmage said the hot and humid weather was starting to get to his players during game two.
"Our boys got quiet," he said. "All in all, this is still early season stuff. Our goal is to turn this around Thursday night against Virginia."
More to come
The Broncos were also in action this evening against Virginia, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 3:45 p.m. Monday when they host Ely.