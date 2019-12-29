The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team hosted three other teams in the Bronco Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos finished the day fourth overall with 160 points.

The Broncos recorded one first-place finish during the invitational, won by sophomore Adrion Mannausau, who scored 303.90 points to win the one-meter diving event. 

Although the Broncos didn't rack up a lot of wins, several of the swimmers recorded new personal bests, like sophomore Anthony Scholler shaving more than six seconds off his time in the 500-yard freestyle. 

The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Friday when they travel to Grand Rapids.

Complete Bronco results 

200 freestyle 

4th - Gavin Wilson, 2:06.83; 6th - Anthony Scholler, 2:09.87; 8th - Colton Hollis, 2:15.42; 12th - Cody Jantzen, 2:23.47

200 IM 

6th - Jake Slatinski, 2:24.44

50 freestyle 

7th - Trygg Hemstad, 27.38; 9th - Ethan Cowlishaw, 28.74

One-meter diving 

1st - Adrion Mannausau, 303.90

100 freestyle 

6th - Jake Slatinski, 55.84; 8th - Gavin Wilson, 57.20; 9th - Cody Jantzen, 57.92

500 freestyle 

5th - Anthony Scholler, 6:07.24; 8th - Colton Hollis, 6:31.17

200 freestyle relay 

3rd - 1:42.91

1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Anthony Scholler

10th - 2:24.67

1) Brendyn Scholler 2) Ethan Cowlishaw 3) Liam Cowlishaw 4) Trygg Hemstad

100 backstroke 

6th - Adrion Mannausau, 1:10.90; 13th - William Ginter, 1:41.69; 15th - Brendyn Scholler, 1:47.93

400 freestyle relay 

4th - 3:54.95

1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Gavin Wilson

