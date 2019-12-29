The Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team hosted three other teams in the Bronco Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos finished the day fourth overall with 160 points.
The Broncos recorded one first-place finish during the invitational, won by sophomore Adrion Mannausau, who scored 303.90 points to win the one-meter diving event.
Although the Broncos didn't rack up a lot of wins, several of the swimmers recorded new personal bests, like sophomore Anthony Scholler shaving more than six seconds off his time in the 500-yard freestyle.
The Broncos will be back in the water at 5 p.m. Friday when they travel to Grand Rapids.
Complete Bronco results
200 freestyle
4th - Gavin Wilson, 2:06.83; 6th - Anthony Scholler, 2:09.87; 8th - Colton Hollis, 2:15.42; 12th - Cody Jantzen, 2:23.47
200 IM
6th - Jake Slatinski, 2:24.44
50 freestyle
7th - Trygg Hemstad, 27.38; 9th - Ethan Cowlishaw, 28.74
One-meter diving
1st - Adrion Mannausau, 303.90
100 freestyle
6th - Jake Slatinski, 55.84; 8th - Gavin Wilson, 57.20; 9th - Cody Jantzen, 57.92
500 freestyle
5th - Anthony Scholler, 6:07.24; 8th - Colton Hollis, 6:31.17
200 freestyle relay
3rd - 1:42.91
1) Gavin Wilson 2) Jake Slatinski 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Anthony Scholler
10th - 2:24.67
1) Brendyn Scholler 2) Ethan Cowlishaw 3) Liam Cowlishaw 4) Trygg Hemstad
100 backstroke
6th - Adrion Mannausau, 1:10.90; 13th - William Ginter, 1:41.69; 15th - Brendyn Scholler, 1:47.93
400 freestyle relay
4th - 3:54.95
1) Adrion Mannausau 2) Anthony Scholler 3) Cody Jantzen 4) Gavin Wilson