Jack Maxwell

Jack Maxwell clears the bar during the pole vault.

The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams traveled to Mesabi East to compete in the Section 7A North Subsection Meet June 2.

The Broncos competed against other schools for a chance to qualify for the Section 7A Finals.

The top-seven individuals and top-four relay teams qualified for finals.

Girls' team qualifiers 

100 hurdles 

2nd - Summer Hesseldahl, 17.82

4x200 relay 

4th - 1:57.13

1) Olivia Thostenson 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Bailey Herberg

1600 run 

4th - Abbi Hutchinson, 5:40.60

300 hurdles 

2nd - Maddie Lowe, 50.86

800 run 

6th - Quianna Ford, 2:51.48

3200 run 

7th - Loralai Ford, 14:15.40

Shot put 

4th - Emma Erickson, 29-0.00

Discus 

2nd - Emma Erickson, 100-05.00

Long jump 

2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 15-05.25

Triple jump 

4th - Olivia Thostenson, 31-06.25; 6th - Maddy Pierre, 30-09.50

High jump 

2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 4-10.00; 6th - Abbi Hutchinson, 4-06.00; 7th - Piper Tomczak, 4-06.00

Pole vault 

4th - Quianna Ford, 7-06.00; 5th - Ryan Ford, 7-06.00

Boys' team qualifiers 

100 dash 

3rd - Jack Maxwell, 12.18

300 hurdles 

5th - Christian Hufnagle, 45.91

800 run 

7th - Anthony Scholler, 2:16.45

Shot put 

1st - Cody Jantzen, 47-03.50

Discus 

4th - Paul Harder, 132-09.00; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 121-05.00; 7th - Braden Skifstad, 116-09.00

Long jump 

7th - Christian Hufnagle, 17-05.00

Triple jump 

3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 39-01.00

High jump 

2nd - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00

Pole vault 

1st - Jack Maxwell, 14-00.00; 3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 8-06.00

Up next 

The Section 7A Meet will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Cloquet.