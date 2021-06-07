The Falls High School boys' and girls' track and field teams traveled to Mesabi East to compete in the Section 7A North Subsection Meet June 2.
The Broncos competed against other schools for a chance to qualify for the Section 7A Finals.
The top-seven individuals and top-four relay teams qualified for finals.
Girls' team qualifiers
100 hurdles
2nd - Summer Hesseldahl, 17.82
4x200 relay
4th - 1:57.13
1) Olivia Thostenson 2) Piper Tomczak 3) Maddy Pierre 4) Bailey Herberg
1600 run
4th - Abbi Hutchinson, 5:40.60
300 hurdles
2nd - Maddie Lowe, 50.86
800 run
6th - Quianna Ford, 2:51.48
3200 run
7th - Loralai Ford, 14:15.40
Shot put
4th - Emma Erickson, 29-0.00
Discus
2nd - Emma Erickson, 100-05.00
Long jump
2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 15-05.25
Triple jump
4th - Olivia Thostenson, 31-06.25; 6th - Maddy Pierre, 30-09.50
High jump
2nd - Olivia Thostenson, 4-10.00; 6th - Abbi Hutchinson, 4-06.00; 7th - Piper Tomczak, 4-06.00
Pole vault
4th - Quianna Ford, 7-06.00; 5th - Ryan Ford, 7-06.00
Boys' team qualifiers
100 dash
3rd - Jack Maxwell, 12.18
300 hurdles
5th - Christian Hufnagle, 45.91
800 run
7th - Anthony Scholler, 2:16.45
Shot put
1st - Cody Jantzen, 47-03.50
Discus
4th - Paul Harder, 132-09.00; 6th - Cody Jantzen, 121-05.00; 7th - Braden Skifstad, 116-09.00
Long jump
7th - Christian Hufnagle, 17-05.00
Triple jump
3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 39-01.00
High jump
2nd - Justin Piekarski, 5-04.00
Pole vault
1st - Jack Maxwell, 14-00.00; 3rd - Christian Hufnagle, 8-06.00
Up next
The Section 7A Meet will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Cloquet.