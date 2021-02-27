The Falls High School boys' hockey team completed its sweep of the Lake/Falls Series Saturday afternoon, beating the Lake of the Woods Bears 4-1 at home.
The Broncos won the first meeting of the series Feb. 2, beating the Bears 6-1 at home.
The win places the Broncos' record at 5-7.
Rescheduled
This game was origionally schedule for Feb. 11 in Baudette, but the game was postponed.
Goal scorers
- Myles Mason in the first period
- Cooper Lavigne in the second period (twice)
- Tucker Hell in the second period
Game summary
While the Broncos started Saturday's game with an offensive advantage, both teams struggled to get shots at the opposing team's goal.
Towards the midway point of the first period, the Bears caught up in shots on goal.
The Broncos found difficulty in getting their shots to connect, allowing the visitors to intercept the puck.
The Bears also put up a stout defense against the Broncos, often poking the puck away any time they threatened their goal.
The home team put up the first point when senior Myles Mason deflected a shot made by fellow senior Brady Wicklund on a power play with 1:24 to go.
Senior Cooper Lavigne put the Broncos up by another goal a couple of minutes into the second period.
Lavigne got his second goal with 9:19 to go in the second, giving the Broncos a commanding 3-0 lead.
However, the Broncos were not done.
Senior Tucker Hell found the back of the net with under five minutes to go to add to the Bronco lead.
The Bears showed signs of fatigue as the second period wore on, and the Broncos capitalized by peppering the visitor goal with shots.
The visitors got on the scoreboard just under four minutes into the final period, cutting the Bronco lead to three.
Ultimately, the Bronco defense held tough through the rest of the final period to seal the series sweep.
Coach's comments
After a five-game slide, head coach Chad Baldwin he and his team are happy to get back into the win column.
"The boys are excited and hopefully this will be the start of another win streak for us," he said.
Heading into practice, Baldwin said his team will keep focusing on their teamwork.
"We worked a lot on breakouts the past couple of weeks," he said. "Things are really starting to come together for us, so hopefully we can keep at it."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.