The Falls High School softball team defeated the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings for the second time this season Friday afternoon, this time by a score of 8-2.
The win boosts the Broncos' record to 4-5 while the Vikings' drops to 3-4.
Game summary
It was the visitors who got on the scoreboard first, as Nissa Thomas crossed home plate in the opening inning to give the Vikings the early lead.
The Broncos responded back in the bottom of the second when Izzy Valenzuela was brought home by a Lola Valenzuela single.
The Broncos took the lead in that same half inning when Emma Erickson advanced home after a wild pitch, and added a third run when Lola was brought home by a Havyn Pelland grounder.
After the Broncos added two more runs in the next inning, the Vikings faced a 5-1 deficit.
They cut into that lead a little bit when Addi Williams hit a single to bring home Natalie Knaeble.
However, that was the final run the Vikings were able to muster, leading the home team to cruise to their victory.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Ely Timberwolves.
The Vikings will be back in action at the same time Tuesday when they travel to take on the Mesabi East Giants.