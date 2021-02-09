The Falls High School boys' basketball team were defeated 78-68 at home by the North Woods Grizzlies Tuesday evening.
The loss drops the Broncos' record to 4-3 and snaps their three-game winning streak.
Top scorers
- Riley Larson - 21 points (9 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Cullen Rein - 20 points (8 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Knute Boerger - 14 points (4 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
Game summary
The Grizzlies come out of the gate with a high-tempo offense, quickly taking a 8-2 lead.
While the Broncos scored some baskets of their own, the high-pressure defense the Grizzlies employed kept the home team on its toes.
With the Grizzlies extending their lead to 11 points midway through the first half, the Broncos found themselves in a hole early.
As time ticked away in the first, the Broncos had difficulty getting their shots to fall, but they keep the Grizzlies at a manageable distance on the scoreboard.
With the Grizzlies threatening to extend their lead to 20, the Broncos powered back with some physical offense to bring the visitor lead to nearly 10 at halftime.
The second half began with both teams trading baskets, but the Grizzlies started pulling away once more.
The same problems that hurt the Broncos in the first stuck around in the second.
The hosts were able to effectively control the Grizzlies at times, but were unable to get points themselves to close the gap.
The Broncos also faced communication issues, with some passes missing their targets and going out of bounds.
The Broncos powered back to cut the Grizzly lead to 10 with 5:30 to go.
However, the Broncos aren't able to get much more past that threshold, sealing the victory for the Grizzlies and breaking the Broncos' win streak.
Coach's comments
Head coach Don Rolando said he was very happy with the effort his team gave Tuesday evening.
"If we only had a better start this could have been a different story," he said.
Rolando was particularly pleased with the defensive effort the Broncos gave in the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 43-40.
"The Grizzlies had been scoring over 100 points in their recent games, so keeping them to below 80 is a great achievement," he said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they hit the road to face the Cherry Tigers.