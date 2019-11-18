Bronco logo

The Falls High School girls' hockey team lost its first two games of the 2019-20 season this past weekend.

First, the Broncos lost 2-1 to the Prairie Centre Blue Devils Friday.

The lone Bronco goal came from Tatum Stone, 4:58 into the second period.

The Broncos then dropped their game against the Princeton Tigers 4-2 Saturday.

Goal scorers were: 

  • Maria Vollom (assisted by Teagan Friesen and Shay Mannausau) 2:56 into the second period
  • Emma Erickson 14:28 into the second period

The Broncos will be back on the ice at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host the Fort Frances Muskies in the first game of the 2019-20 Border Battle and the Broncos' home opener.

Recommended for you