The Falls High School baseball team won a home game against the Greenway Raiders 5-4 in eight innings Thursday afternoon.
The win raises the Broncos' record to 3-6.
Game stats
Winning pitcher was Bryant Koenig.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Jett Tomczak - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Joe Talmage - 1 RBI
- Julius Maish - 1 run
- Riley Larson - 1 run
- Tristan Thompson - 2 runs
- Bryant Koenig - 2 RBI
Game summary
After a run-less first and second innings, the Raiders got on the scoreboard first, notching three runs at the top of the third.
The Broncos were able to respond in the bottom of the inning when Joe Talmage grounded out, but it was enough to bring Jett Tomczak home.
The Broncos tied the game in the fourth inning when Bryant Koenig batted home Riley Larson and Julius Maish.
After the visitors got another run in the fifth, the Broncos got the game tied up once more in the following inning when Tristan Thompson came home on a wild Raider pitch.
Neither team was able to get a runner home in the seventh, forcing the ballgame into extras.
The home team got the win when Tomczak hit a ball in the infield, using his speed to make it to first base and getting Thompson home.
Player comments
While Tomczak said he initially didn't feel great about his game-winning single, he felt it was just enough to get his team the win.
"I hit it kind of weak," he said. "I thought I felt I had a little gap there between the pitcher, shortstop and third baseman, so I went for it."
After a slow start to the season, Tomczak said the Broncos are just hitting their stride.
"We've worked hard all season and got on a slow start, but I think we're getting on a roll with our second consecutive win here," he said.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to Ely for a doubleheader against the hosting Timberwolves and the Cook County Vikings.