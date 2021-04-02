Nine members of the Falls High School boys' swimming and diving and boys' basketball teams were named to their respective all-conference teams by the Iron Range Conference Friday.

The athletes named in swimming were:

  • Anthony Scholler (400 freestyle relay)
  • Jake Slatinski (400 freestyle relay and 500 freestyle)
  • Gavin Wilson (400 freestyle relay)
  • Will Serrano (200 IM and 100 backstroke)
  • Colton Hollis (200 medley relay)

The athletes named in basketball were:

  • Cullen Rein
  • Jett Tomczak (honorable mention)
  • Riley Larson (honorable mention)
  • Bryant Koenig (honorable mention)

