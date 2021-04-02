Nine members of the Falls High School boys' swimming and diving and boys' basketball teams were named to their respective all-conference teams by the Iron Range Conference Friday.
The athletes named in swimming were:
- Anthony Scholler (400 freestyle relay)
- Jake Slatinski (400 freestyle relay and 500 freestyle)
- Gavin Wilson (400 freestyle relay)
- Will Serrano (200 IM and 100 backstroke)
- Colton Hollis (200 medley relay)
The athletes named in basketball were:
- Cullen Rein
- Jett Tomczak (honorable mention)
- Riley Larson (honorable mention)
- Bryant Koenig (honorable mention)