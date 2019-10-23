AURORA - The Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (11-25, 19-25, 25-11) to the Mesabi East Giants in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament Wednesday evening.
Game summary
The Bronco offense started Wednesday's game on the right foot, scoring five of the first six points.
However, the Giants powered back, going on an 11-point streak to take a commanding lead, and ultimately taking the first set.
Set two started with both teams trading points and trading leads, though the Giants pulled ahead by netting five-consecutive points.
Although the Broncos attempted a late comeback, scoring six of the last nine points of the set, the Giants took a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, the Giant offense came out firing, taking a quick 11-2 lead.
After a timeout, the Broncos scored four-straight points, closing the gap, but the Giants went on another scoring run of their own, taking the third and final set.
When asked about the graduating seniors leaving the team after the 2019 season, eighth grader Gracie Swenson said she will always remember the lessons they taught her.
"I've learned so much this year, I don't think I can name it all," she said. "They always bring me up when I'm feeling down."
Swenson said next season, she will take what she learned from the seniors and apply it so she can be a leader in their footsteps.
"I'm going to try and be more of a leader on the team," she said.
The Broncos close the 2019 season with a 3-16 record.